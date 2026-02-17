Delhi University has announced a one-month ban on protests and public gatherings across its campuses after recent demonstrations linked to University Grants Commission (UGC).

The decision came after several days of protests, during which groups of students gathered to raise concerns about certain academic and administrative matters. According to the university administration, these protests began affecting regular classes, exams, and daily campus activities. With thousands of students attending lectures every day, officials said they had to step in quickly to prevent further disruption.

Ban Meant to Bring Back Normal Routine

In an official notice, the university stated that no protests, dharnas, or large public meetings will be allowed inside campus premises for the next month. The rule applies to all colleges and departments under Delhi University. Security has also been increased at main gates to stop any unauthorised gatherings.

University authorities clarified that the ban is temporary and only meant to maintain peace on campus. They said the aim is not to stop students from expressing their views, but to make sure studies continue without interruption. Officials have asked students to use proper and formal channels to share their complaints or concerns instead of organising protests.

Students Divided Over the Decision

Students have reacted differently to the move. Some feel the ban will help bring things back to normal and allow them to focus on their studies. Others believe that peaceful protest is a basic democratic right and should not be restricted. A few student groups have also raised concerns that spaces for open discussion on campus are slowly reducing.

The recent protests were mainly about policies and guidelines issued by the UGC. Students had gathered to seek clarity and request changes to certain decisions.

For now, the university has asked both students and faculty members to cooperate and help maintain a peaceful environment. The next few weeks will show whether the situation settles down or leads to more discussions about student rights and campus rules.