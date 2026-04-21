FMS Delhi on Monday reported the final placement for its MBA programme with 287 students getting jobs at an average cost-to-company (CTC) of Rs 32.27 lakh per annum (LPA), which is 7.2% higher than the last year. The institute said that its highest CTC touched Rs 1.1 crore this year with top 10% students bagging an average CTC of Rs 60.67 LPA.

A total of 119 companies participated in the campus placement process with consulting, IT, analytics, marketing and financing rolling out the highest number of jobs, including at the pre-placement offers (PPOs) stage.

What did FMS say in its placement report

“The consulting domain offered roles across management consulting, financial consulting, technology consulting, and operations consulting, among others, alongside select general management roles. The sector witnessed significant participation, accounting for more than 33% of total recruitment, and continued to be one of the most sought-after domains on campus,” the institute said in the placement report.

The prominent recruiters for the batch of 2024-26 include McKinsey & Co., Accenture Strategy, Bain & Company, KPMG, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, American Express, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Airtel and HSBC.

2 part placement process at FMS

The placement process at FMS Delhi was divided into two parts – lateral and final placement. Students with greater than 18 months of work experience prior to their MBA participated in the lateral placement process that took place in December 2025. Subsequently, the final placement process for the remaining students was held in January 2026.

To ensure a smooth and transparent process for companies, several important measures were taken, including conducting a slotting exercise to democratically determine when each company would participate in the placement process.

Additionally, a scheduling algorithm was implemented to optimally match the preferences of both companies and students during the recruitment exercise.

“FMS continues to uphold a strong culture of experiential learning, enabling students to complement their academic foundation with practical insights from the corporate world. Building on this, FMS further strengthened its Arthashastra leadership talk series, inviting business leaders across industries to engage with students and share real-time perspectives,” the institute stated.