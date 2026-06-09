Candidates awaiting the MH CET Law 2026 results for the 5-year LLB programme may not have to wait much longer, as the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is expected to announce the results soon on its official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. Once released, candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access their scorecards through the candidate login portal.

The CET Cell had earlier published the final answer key for the 5-year LLB entrance examination. The result will be prepared on the basis of this final answer key, and no further changes are expected in the evaluation process.

Candidates should note that the scorecards will be released after the normalisation process and are expected to display percentile scores along with rank-related details.

How to download MH CET Law 2026 5-year LLB result

Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

-Visit the official CET Cell website – cetcell.mahacet.org

-Click on the “CET Examination Portal AY 2026-27” tab.

-Select the MH CET 5-Year LLB Result link.

-Enter the registered email ID and password.

-Submit the details.

-The scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Download and save it for future reference.

What qualifying candidates should do next

Candidates who qualify in the MH CET Law 2026 examination will become eligible to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), through which admissions to participating law colleges across Maharashtra are conducted.

After checking their results, candidates will be required to register for the CAP counselling process, complete document verification, submit college preferences, and take part in seat allotment rounds as per the schedule announced by the CET Cell.

Merit list to follow result declaration

Following the announcement of results, the Maharashtra State CET Cell will release the MH CET Law 2026 merit list. The merit list is a crucial document in the admission process as it contains candidates’ names, scores and ranks based on their performance in the entrance examination.

The merit list will be prepared in accordance with admission rules and reservation categories notified for the CAP process. Candidates are advised to carefully review the category-wise merit list once it is published.

As per the CET Cell’s previous admission practices, candidates are generally not provided with a revaluation or rechecking facility for MH CET Law results. Aspirants are advised to refer to the official notification issued along with the result for any updates regarding post-result grievance procedures.

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The merit list will play a key role in determining candidates’ eligibility for seat allotment during counselling. Only those shortlisted in the merit list will be able to participate in the subsequent admission rounds and compete for seats in participating law institutions across the state.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the official CET Cell portal for the latest updates regarding the MH CET Law 2026 result and counselling schedule.