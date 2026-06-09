The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the counselling schedule for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET/TS EAMCET) 2026 admissions. Eligible candidates seeking admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered by participating colleges across Telangana can register for the counselling process through the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the counselling process will be conducted in three phases. Candidates can access the counselling schedule by visiting the official portal and clicking on the TS EAMCET 2026 counselling link available on the homepage.

Phase 1 counselling schedule

The first phase of counselling will commence on June 19 with registration, processing fee payment and slot booking for certificate verification. The registration window will remain open until June 28. Certificate verification is scheduled from June 22 to June 29.

Candidates will be able to exercise web options from June 25 to July 1, while the freezing of options will take place on July 1. The mock seat allotment result is expected to be released on or before July 4.

Following the release of the mock allotment, candidates will have an opportunity to modify their web options between July 5 and July 7. The final freezing of options will be completed on July 7, and the Phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced on or before July 10.

Candidates allotted seats in the first phase must complete fee payment and self-reporting between July 10 and July 14.

Counselling fee and documents required

Before booking a slot for certificate verification, candidates must pay the counselling processing fee. The fee is Rs 1,200 for candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories and Rs 600 for SC and ST candidates.

For certificate verification, candidates will be required to carry original documents along with two sets of photocopies. The documents include the TG EAPCET 2026 rank card and hall ticket, Aadhaar card, Class 10 and Class 12 marks memos, study certificates from Classes 6 to 12, Transfer Certificate (TC), income certificate issued on or after January 1, 2026, EWS income and asset certificate for 2026-27 (if applicable), and caste certificate issued by the competent authority (if applicable).

Phase 2 and final phase schedule

The second phase of counselling for fresh candidates will begin on July 17. The seat allotment result for this phase will be declared on or before July 22, while candidates will have to report physically to their allotted colleges between July 25 and July 28.

The final phase of counselling is scheduled to begin on July 31. Seat allotment will be announced on or before August 5, and candidates allotted seats will be required to complete fee payment and self-reporting from August 5 to August 7.

Candidates have been advised to complete all counselling-related activities, including registration, certificate verification and web option entry, within the prescribed deadlines to avoid missing the admission process.