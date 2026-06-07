The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 result will be declared today, June 7, on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. This year, both JEE Advanced 2026 and the AAT were conducted by IIT Roorkee.

The Architecture Aptitude Test was held on June 4 from 9 am to 12 pm for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Only candidates who qualified JEE Advanced 2026 were eligible to register and appear for the AAT.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: How to check scores online

Candidates can follow these steps to check their qualifying status:

-Visit the official JEE Advanced website.

-Click on the “AAT Result 2026” link.

-Enter the required login credentials.

-Submit the details.

-The qualifying status will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and save the result for future reference.

No ranks to be awarded in AAT

Unlike JEE Advanced, the Architecture Aptitude Test is qualifying in nature. No ranks or merit list are prepared based on AAT performance. The result will only indicate whether a candidate has qualified the test or not.

Candidates who qualify the AAT will become eligible for admission to B.Arch. programmes offered by IITs through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. Currently, B.Arch. programmes are available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee.

JoSAA choice filling for AAT candidates begins

JoSAA registration started on June 2, 2026. Candidates who qualify the AAT will be able to fill their B.Arch. programme choices from June 7 after the declaration of the result.

Seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s category-wise All India Rank in JEE Advanced 2026. In addition to qualifying the AAT, students must have secured at least 75 per cent marks in their Class 12 board examinations to be eligible for admission.

Final admission to B.Arch. programmes will be carried out through JoSAA counselling based on several factors, including JEE Advanced rank, category, preferences submitted by candidates and seat availability.

Last year, the AAT was conducted on June 5 and the result was announced on June 8 by IIT Kanpur.