The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revealed that more than 1.6 lakh Class 12 students applied for verification and re-evaluation of over 3.8 lakh answer books during the post-result review window held from June 2 to June 7, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The figures were released by the board as part of a clarification issued in response to complaints from some students and parents regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal.

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According to CBSE, the portal remained fully operational throughout the notified period and was monitored by government technical agencies along with teams from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The board said dedicated cyber security teams continuously tracked the platform to safeguard it against malicious traffic and cyber threats, while helpdesk and grievance redressal systems remained available to support students.

Over 11 lakh answer books initially requested

The latest data comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented demand for access to evaluated answer scripts following the declaration of the Class 12 board examination results. Earlier figures released by CBSE showed that students had sought scanned copies of 11,31,961 answer books through 4,04,319 applications.

By May 26, the board had digitally provided 8,98,214 answer books and stated that the remaining requests would be fulfilled by the following day.

The newly released figures indicate that although students initially requested scanned copies of more than 11.3 lakh answer books, only around 3.8 lakh answer books were subsequently taken forward for verification of marks, identification of unevaluated answers, or re-evaluation of specific responses, the IE report mentioned.

The data suggests that roughly one in every three answer books for which scanned copies were obtained eventually became part of the formal verification and re-evaluation process, as per IE.

Revised post-result process explained

The trend reflects CBSE’s revised multi-stage post-result mechanism. Under the system, students must first obtain a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book. After reviewing the script, they may choose to apply for verification of marks, report unevaluated responses, or seek re-evaluation of specific answers.

CBSE clarifies ‘roll number not found’ issue

CBSE also addressed reports of candidates encountering a “Roll Number Not Found” message while attempting to access the portal.

Clarifying the issue, the board said only students who had successfully applied for scanned copies of their answer books during the first stage were eligible to participate in the verification and re-evaluation phase. Candidates who had not completed the initial application process were therefore unable to access the second stage, the report mentioned.

The board added that the eligibility criteria for the verification and re-evaluation process had been communicated in advance and were directly linked to participation in the answer-book photocopy stage.

The figures indicate that while a large number of students sought access to their evaluated answer scripts, a substantially smaller proportion proceeded with formal challenges after examining their answer books, highlighting the role of the revised review process in helping candidates make informed decisions before seeking re-evaluation.