FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The wait is officially over! The biggest, most expansive football tournament in history is here as the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off. For the first time ever, the tournament spans three host nations—the United States, Mexico, and Canada—featuring an expanded grid of 48 teams competing across 104 matches.
To honor this historic scale, FIFA is rolling out a unique trilogy of opening ceremonies across the host countries. The grand curtain-raiser takes place today in the heart of Mexico, promising a stunning 90-minute fusion of local heritage, stadium-shaking choreography, and massive musical numbers.
The first opening ceremony is being staged at the legendary Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), a true coliseum of world football that makes history today as the first venue to host matches across three different World Cup editions (1970, 1986, and 2026).
Local Time (Mexico City): Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11:30 AM CST
Indian Standard Time (IST): Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
The ceremony will run for approximately 90 minutes, leading right up to the pre-match warm-ups.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Performers List
FIFA has assembled a massive global line-up of Latin, African, and international icons to set the pitch on fire before the football takes over:
Shakira & Burna Boy: The Colombian pop queen and the Nigerian Afrobeats titan take center stage to deliver the world-premiere live performance of “Dai Dai”, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song.
Local Legends: Celebrating Mexican culture, the ceremony will feature rock icons Maná, along with powerful sets from Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Lila Downs, and cumbia stars Los Ángeles Azules.
International Power: South African breakout sensation Tyla and Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean round out the high-energy musical lineup.
Immediately following the opening ceremony, the on-field action begins with a highly anticipated Group A clash. The Match: Mexico vs. South Africa
Match Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM CST Local / 12:30 AM IST (Early morning of Friday, June 12 in India)
This fixture sets up a nostalgic, high-stakes rematch of the iconic 2010 World Cup opener. Backed by a roaring home crowd of over 83,000 fans, El Tri will look to secure an all-important opening three points on home soil to set the tone for their tournament campaign.
Live Updates
20:58 (IST) 11 Jun 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Gates Flung Open at the Azteca!
The historic Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca) has officially opened its doors, and a vibrant sea of green, white, and red jerseys is already pouring through the turnstiles. The atmosphere outside the venue is electric.
Street vendors are lined up selling special edition tournament merchandise, traditional sombreros, and papel picado flags. Security is tight but moving quickly as over 83,000 fans prepare to pack this legendary coliseum.
20:41 (IST) 11 Jun 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Welcome to the live blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony, which will take place at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11. This is first installation of the three-part opening ceremony, happening for the first time in FIFA World Cup's history.