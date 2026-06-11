FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The wait is officially over! The biggest, most expansive football tournament in history is here as the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off. For the first time ever, the tournament spans three host nations—the United States, Mexico, and Canada—featuring an expanded grid of 48 teams competing across 104 matches.

To honor this historic scale, FIFA is rolling out a unique trilogy of opening ceremonies across the host countries. The grand curtain-raiser takes place today in the heart of Mexico, promising a stunning 90-minute fusion of local heritage, stadium-shaking choreography, and massive musical numbers.

Kickoff Timings & Venue

The first opening ceremony is being staged at the legendary Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), a true coliseum of world football that makes history today as the first venue to host matches across three different World Cup editions (1970, 1986, and 2026).

Local Time (Mexico City): Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11:30 AM CST

Indian Standard Time (IST): Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST

The ceremony will run for approximately 90 minutes, leading right up to the pre-match warm-ups.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Performers List

FIFA has assembled a massive global line-up of Latin, African, and international icons to set the pitch on fire before the football takes over:

Shakira & Burna Boy: The Colombian pop queen and the Nigerian Afrobeats titan take center stage to deliver the world-premiere live performance of “Dai Dai”, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song.

Local Legends: Celebrating Mexican culture, the ceremony will feature rock icons Maná, along with powerful sets from Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Lila Downs, and cumbia stars Los Ángeles Azules.

International Power: South African breakout sensation Tyla and Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean round out the high-energy musical lineup.

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The Opening Match: Mexico vs. South Africa

Immediately following the opening ceremony, the on-field action begins with a highly anticipated Group A clash.

The Match: Mexico vs. South Africa

Match Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM CST Local / 12:30 AM IST (Early morning of Friday, June 12 in India)

This fixture sets up a nostalgic, high-stakes rematch of the iconic 2010 World Cup opener. Backed by a roaring home crowd of over 83,000 fans, El Tri will look to secure an all-important opening three points on home soil to set the tone for their tournament campaign.

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