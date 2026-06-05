The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has broken institutional barriers by launching a large academic and research network alongside 18 National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

The collaboration, formalised through the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on June 4, 2026, establishes one of the largest structured academic partnerships in the country. In attendance were Saumya Gupta (joint secretary, Ministry of Education), IIT Delhi director Rangan Banerjee, and directors from the 18 partner NITs (from NIT Srinagar to NIT Tiruchirappalli, and from NIT Surat to NIT Silchar).

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A fast lane to higher education

While institutional collaborations are common, under this MoU, there is a bypass of the mandatory Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for top-tier postgraduate admissions.

Under the Early Admission Scheme, high-performing NIT undergraduate students can be fast-tracked directly into MTech., MS (Research), and PhD programmes at IIT Delhi without sitting for GATE or other national-level examinations. By removing this barrier for proven talent, the framework cuts through the red tape that, at times, blocked talent inadvertently.

There is also a credit-transfer system. Meritorious NIT undergraduates can spend their final year at IIT Delhi as ‘Special Exchange Students’, undertaking advanced coursework and research. Because these credits can be shared by both institutions, the framework creates a pathway that reduces the time required to earn advanced degrees without compromising on academic rigour.

ALIGNing the research ecosystem

IIT Delhi has backed the network with ALIGN (Academic Linkages for Innovation and National Growth), which is designed to fuel real-world execution through three pillars:

1. Predoctoral Fellowship Scheme: Offers financial backing and resources to NIT students eyeing doctoral paths at IIT Delhi.

2. Research Seed Grant Scheme: Funds joint faculty research, student mobility, and co-authored publications.

3. Research Immersion Visit Scheme: Dispatches IIT Delhi faculty delegations to NIT campuses to share research infrastructure and spot collaborative opportunities.

“The future of higher education lies in collaboration and academic mobility,” said Prof Dhanya CT, dean of Academics at IIT Delhi. “The initiative creates an unprecedented integration of premier institutions.”

This network also represents a departure from the hypercompetitive, siloed growth that has characterised premier Indian institutes for decades. “The partnership between IIT Delhi and NITs embodies the spirit of the NEP 2020,” said Prof Rangan Banerjee, director of IIT Delhi. “Through this initiative, we are shifting from institution-centric growth towards a collaborative national model of higher education.”

While the initial phase unites IIT Delhi with 18 NITs, the long-term blueprint envisions expanding this to include other higher education institutions.