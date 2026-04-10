TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026, tgbie.cgg.gov.in Live: TGBIE to declare 1st and 2nd year scorecards on April 11 – Check official websites
TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026 Live | Telangana Intermediate TGBIE Result Direct Link tgbie.cgg.gov.in: Around 9.9 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
TS Inter Result 2026, TGBIE 1st 2nd Year Result Live: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will announce the results for the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) on April 11. Once declared, students can check their TS Inter Results 2026 on the official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
The Intermediate Public Examinations for March 2026 were conducted from February 26 to March 18 across the state. According to the board, around 9.9 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
TS Inter Result 2026: How to check scorecards online
Students can easily check and download their TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026 by following these simple steps-
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education – tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026” or “TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2026,” depending on your class. Step 3: Fill in the required details like result year, class, category, and your hall ticket number. Step 4: Click on the submit button to proceed. Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and save a copy of your result for future use.
TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026: Overall percentage in previous years
Last year, the TS Inter 2nd year results were announced on April 22, 2025, at 12 pm, with an overall pass percentage of 71.27%. The supplementary exams were conducted between May 22 and May 29, 2025, and the results for the same were declared on June 16, 2025. In 2025, the Intermediate exams were held from March 6 to March 25.
Looking at previous years, in 2024, the results were declared on April 24, with around 9.81 lakh students appearing for the exams. The overall pass percentage stood at 64.19%. In 2023, a total of 4,65,478 students appeared for the second-year exams, out of which 2,95,550 cleared them, recording a pass percentage of 63.49%. The results that year were declared on May 9. In 2022, the results were announced on June 28, and the pass percentage stood at 67.16%.
Live Updates
13:10 (IST)
10 Apr 2026
TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result Live: Nearly 10 lakh students await results
This year, around 9.9 lakh students appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations, making it a significant academic event in the state. The large number of candidates reflects the scale at which the exams are conducted. With such a massive participation, the board ensures a smooth evaluation process so that results are released on time without compromising accuracy.
12:54 (IST)
10 Apr 2026
TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result Live: Official website to check scores
Students will be able to access their TS Inter Results 2026 through the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The website is expected to witness heavy traffic once the results are declared, so students should remain patient while refreshing the page. It is always recommended to rely only on official sources to avoid misinformation and ensure accurate result checking during this crucial time.
12:43 (IST)
10 Apr 2026
TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result Live: Hello and welcome to our live blog!
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is all set to announce the much-awaited TS Inter Results 2026 on April 11. Students across the state are eagerly waiting for the declaration, which will decide their academic progress. Both 1st and 2nd year results will be released together, and candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready to avoid last-minute hassle while checking their scores online.