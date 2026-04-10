TS Inter Result 2026, TGBIE 1st 2nd Year Result Live: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will announce the results for the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) on April 11. Once declared, students can check their TS Inter Results 2026 on the official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Intermediate Public Examinations for March 2026 were conducted from February 26 to March 18 across the state. According to the board, around 9.9 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

TS Inter Result 2026: How to check scorecards online

Students can easily check and download their TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026 by following these simple steps-

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education – tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026” or “TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2026,” depending on your class.

Step 3: Fill in the required details like result year, class, category, and your hall ticket number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to proceed.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of your result for future use.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026: Overall percentage in previous years

Last year, the TS Inter 2nd year results were announced on April 22, 2025, at 12 pm, with an overall pass percentage of 71.27%. The supplementary exams were conducted between May 22 and May 29, 2025, and the results for the same were declared on June 16, 2025. In 2025, the Intermediate exams were held from March 6 to March 25.

Looking at previous years, in 2024, the results were declared on April 24, with around 9.81 lakh students appearing for the exams. The overall pass percentage stood at 64.19%. In 2023, a total of 4,65,478 students appeared for the second-year exams, out of which 2,95,550 cleared them, recording a pass percentage of 63.49%. The results that year were declared on May 9. In 2022, the results were announced on June 28, and the pass percentage stood at 67.16%.

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