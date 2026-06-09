The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 on May 24, with nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appearing for the test at centres across the country. While the commission has not yet announced the result date, previous years’ trends suggest that the Civil Services Prelims result is typically declared within two to three weeks of the examination.

UPSC is conducting the Civil Services Examination 2026 recruitment drive to fill 933 vacancies across various services. Based on the commission’s past timelines, candidates can expect the Prelims result to be announced by the second week of June.

UPSC CSE Prelims result trends over the last five years

An analysis of the previous five examination cycles shows that UPSC has consistently declared the Civil Services Preliminary Examination results within 15 to 19 days of the test.

Year Exam Date Result Date Gap 2025 May 25, 2025 June 11, 2025 17 days 2024 June 16, 2024 July 1, 2024 15 days 2023 May 28, 2023 June 12, 2023 15 days 2022 June 5, 2022 June 22, 2022 17 days 2021 October 10, 2021 October 29, 2021 19 days

The shortest gap between the examination and result declaration was 15 days in both 2023 and 2024, while the longest was 19 days in 2021. Over the last four cycles, the commission has announced results within 15 to 17 days of the examination, indicating a relatively consistent evaluation timeline.

UPSC Prelims result expected soon

With the 2026 examination having been held on May 24, candidates are closely awaiting the release of the result. If UPSC follows a timeline similar to recent years, the Civil Services Prelims 2026 result is likely to be announced in the second week of June.

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Once released, the result will be published in PDF format on the official UPSC website. The document will contain the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services Main Examination.

Exam analysis: GS paper seen as tougher

The General Studies (GS) Paper I was longer and more challenging compared to the 2025 examination. The paper featured questions from Economy (19), Environment (11), Geography (13), History and Art & Culture (20), Polity and Governance (8), Science and Technology (18), and Miscellaneous topics (11), The Indian Express reported citing feedback from educators and aspirants.

The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), meanwhile, was described as different in pattern but not particularly difficult. Educators noted that the paper included a few unconventional questions that may have caught some candidates off guard, but remained manageable for well-prepared aspirants.

New examination centres added

To ease the burden on existing examination centres, UPSC introduced three new centres this year at Kanpur, Meerut and Bhubaneswar. With the addition of these locations, the total number of centres for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination has increased from 80 to 83.

According to the commission, nearly 23,000 candidates opted to appear for the examination from these newly added centres, helping distribute candidate numbers more evenly across the country.