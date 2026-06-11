The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is set to declare the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026 today, June 11. As per the official notification, the TS Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year supplementary examination results will be announced at 11:30 AM. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) held in May–June 2026 will be able to check their results online.

After the declaration, candidates from both General and Vocational streams can access and download their IPE/IPASE marks memo through the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

To view the result, students will need to log in using their hall ticket number and other required credentials. The results will be available on the official TGBIE portal, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, as well as the results website, results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary results 2026: When were exams held?

The TS Inter supplementary examinations for both first and second-year students were conducted from May 13 to May 21, 2026. Following the online result announcement, students can collect their original marks memos from their respective schools. The marks memo will contain details such as subject-wise marks, grades, and qualifying status.

Earlier, the TS Inter Main Examination Results 2026 were announced on April 12. The overall pass percentage for first-year students stood at 66.20 per cent, while second-year students recorded a pass percentage of 75.61 per cent.

How to check TS Inter Supplementary result 2026

Students can follow the steps below to download their TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year supplementary marks memo:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “IPE/IPASE Marks Memos” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select either TS Inter 1st Year or TS Inter 2nd Year.

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth to log in.

Step 5: The marks memo will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

The TS Inter Main Examinations 2026 were conducted in March. Students who were unable to secure the minimum qualifying marks were given an opportunity to improve their scores through the supplementary examinations.

TS Inter Supplementary results 2026: What is the passing criteria?

To pass the supplementary exams, candidates must obtain at least 35 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Students are also required to meet the minimum qualifying criteria separately in both theory and practical components wherever applicable.