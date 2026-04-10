Assam HSLC Result 2026 Scorecard Online: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to declare the HSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 today, April 10. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online immediately once released on the official websites: asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in. Apart from official websites, the Assam HSLC Result 2026 will be available via DigiLocker and SMS. Students can use these alternative methods to check their scores instantly, especially if the website is slow or unresponsive. This will help students get their results quickly even if the official websites face technical issues.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: How to download scorecard online

Students can follow these simple steps to check their Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 online:

-Visit any of the official result websites – asseb.in, sebaonline.org, or resultsassam.nic.in

-Click on the link for “HSLC Result 2026” available on the homepage

-Enter your roll number and the required credentials in the given fields

-Click on the submit button to view your result on the screen

-Check your subject-wise marks and overall result carefully

-Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready to avoid any last-minute hassle while checking the result.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: How to check scorecard online via DigiLocker

Visit the DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in) or open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone. Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number or username. If you are a new user, sign up using your Aadhaar details. After logging in, go to the ‘Education’ section or search for “Board of Secondary Education, Assam”. Select “Class X Marksheet” or “HSLC Result 2026” from the options. Enter your roll number and choose the passing year as 2026. Click on “Get Document” to view your digital marksheet. The marksheet will be saved in the “Issued Documents” section. Download or print the scorecard for future reference.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

Students can check the details shown in their Assam HSLC Result 2026, which include subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage, grade, and pass/fail status.

-Roll Number / Candidate Name

-School Name / Code

-Subject-wise Marks

-Total Marks Obtained

-Percentage / Grade

-Pass/Fail Status

-Remarks (if any, like “Supplementary required”)

-Board Name and Year of Examination

SEBA HSLC 10th 2026: What’s next after the Result?

Once the HSLC Result 2026 is out, students need to decide their next step. They can choose a stream like Science, Commerce, or Arts based on their marks and interests. Besides these, students can also explore diploma courses, skill-based programs, or vocational training.

It’s important to think carefully about future goals and seek advice from teachers or career experts before making a final choice.