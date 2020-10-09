  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu-Puducherry connectivity to get better! Highway works worth Rs 11,000 crore underway; details

October 9, 2020 10:03 AM

Four-laning of National Highway-45 shall provide unhindered connectivity of Puducherry with the port of Karaikal and the road which is leading up to Kanyakumari.

For Tamil Nadu-Puducherry connectivity, highway works worth Rs 11,000 crore were underway.

Connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to get better! Recently, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said for Tamil Nadu-Puducherry connectivity, highway works worth Rs 11,000 crore were underway. While dedicating a one-kilometre long Road-Over-Bridge (ROB) across Railway Level Crossing on National Highway 45-A at Arumparthapuram in Puducherry, worth Rs 35 crore, to the nation via video conference, the minister said the project will bring relief to the public from traffic congestion. Also, it will help in saving time and fuel, reducing pollution, closure of the level crossing, providing safe commutation, as well as the unhindered passage of railway traffic, according to a PTI report.

For Tamil Nadu-Puducherry connectivity, the work is under progress in an aggregate length of 287 km, Gadkari said. According to the minister, four-laning of National Highway-45 shall provide unhindered connectivity of Puducherry with the port of Karaikal and the road which is leading up to Kanyakumari. An amount of Rs 70 crore has been spent on the construction of National Highway in Puducherry during the last six years, which includes the Mahabalipuram to Mugaiyur section of NH-332 A, Puducherry to Poondiyankuppam section of NH-45A, Viluppuram to Puducherry section of NH-45A, Mugaiyur to Marakkanam section of NH-332 A, Sattanathapuram to Nagapattinam section of NH-45A and Poondiyankuppam to Sattanathapuram section of NH-45A.

According to the Road Transport and Highway Minister, it is being expected that the work on strengthening of 8 km long road from Madagadipet state border to Ariyur Village will be completed by this coming December. The work is being done at an expenditure of Rs 9 crore. Besides, the preparation of detailed project reports is in progress for Marakkanam – Koonimedu Section of National Highway 332 A and Puducherry Bypass, building of grade separator at Rajiv Gandhi Square, and development of grade separator at Indira Gandhi Square at a tentative cost of Rs 1,354 crore, Gadkari added.

