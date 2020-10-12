COVID-19 puts break on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway commissioning; Date pushed by 6 months with no cost overruns

The ambitious infra project, worth over Rs 55,000 crore, will now be ready for the public to use by May 2022.

Work on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway has been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic! The ambitious infra project, worth over Rs 55,000 crore, will now be ready for the public to use by May 2022 as against the earlier target of December 2021. Recently, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Radheshyam Mopalwar was quoted in a PTI report saying that the maximum work was supposed to take place in the months of March to June, but the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak impacted construction this year. On 1 May 2021, the 520 km long stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi will be thrown open for vehicular movement. In December the same year, the stretch will be extended further to Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, taking the length to 623 km.

The overall length of the expressway project is 700 kilometres. The expressway is designed to be an 8-lane greenfield highway and the new alignment is being called ‘Samruddhi’. According to Mopalwar, in the month of June, the number of workers on the sites had gone down to 10,000 from a peak of 18,000. However, the number of workers has now come back to 20,000, he said. So far, development work on over 152 km of the highway has been completed, which will be a toll road.

However, the delay will not lead to a cost escalation as all the 15 packages of this highway project have been tendered out, he said. Thus, the overall cost of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway project stays at Rs 55,335 crore. Mopalwar further said the process of land acquisition for this highway has been fully completed at a cost of over Rs 7,500 crore. While Rs 40,000 crore is the engineering cost or the construction cost. There will be electric charging facilities at all the 28 service plazas of the highway, Mopalwar said. In the opening of the first phase of the highway, there may be a stretch of nearly 50 kilometres in the districts of Washim and Buldhana where work on the highway’s one side will only be complete to start with.