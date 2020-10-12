  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 puts break on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway commissioning; Date pushed by 6 months with no cost overruns

By: |
October 12, 2020 8:39 AM

In December the same year, the stretch will be extended further to Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, taking the length to 623 km.

The ambitious infra project, worth over Rs 55,000 crore, will now be ready for the public to use by May 2022.

Work on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway has been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic! The ambitious infra project, worth over Rs 55,000 crore, will now be ready for the public to use by May 2022 as against the earlier target of December 2021. Recently, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Radheshyam Mopalwar was quoted in a PTI report saying that the maximum work was supposed to take place in the months of March to June, but the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak impacted construction this year. On 1 May 2021, the 520 km long stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi will be thrown open for vehicular movement. In December the same year, the stretch will be extended further to Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, taking the length to 623 km.

The overall length of the expressway project is 700 kilometres. The expressway is designed to be an 8-lane greenfield highway and the new alignment is being called ‘Samruddhi’. According to Mopalwar, in the month of June, the number of workers on the sites had gone down to 10,000 from a peak of 18,000. However, the number of workers has now come back to 20,000, he said. So far, development work on over 152 km of the highway has been completed, which will be a toll road.

Related News

However, the delay will not lead to a cost escalation as all the 15 packages of this highway project have been tendered out, he said. Thus, the overall cost of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway project stays at Rs 55,335 crore. Mopalwar further said the process of land acquisition for this highway has been fully completed at a cost of over Rs 7,500 crore. While Rs 40,000 crore is the engineering cost or the construction cost. There will be electric charging facilities at all the 28 service plazas of the highway, Mopalwar said. In the opening of the first phase of the highway, there may be a stretch of nearly 50 kilometres in the districts of Washim and Buldhana where work on the highway’s one side will only be complete to start with.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. ROADWAYS
  4. COVID-19 puts break on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway commissioning Date pushed by 6 months with no cost overruns
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1National Highways construction on fast-lane! Over 2,900 km roads constructed under Bharatmala Pariyojna scheme!
2Tamil Nadu-Puducherry connectivity to get better! Highway works worth Rs 11,000 crore underway; details
3NHAI on fast lane! Awards 1,330 km highway projects worth Rs 47,289 crore