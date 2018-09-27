With IRCTC’s Food on Track app, get food delivered to your seat; Here are 5 things to know

IRCTC is also looking to expand its e-catering services, with the Food on Track app. (image: PTI)

Faced with several complaints about the quality of food, rates and hygiene standards, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is taking several steps to improve the standards of its services. From the recently introduced Menu on Rails app, which has been launched by the Railway Ministry in order to prevent overcharging on food items from passengers, to live video streaming of IRCTC base kitchens, the national transporter has introduced many measures. Interestingly, IRCTC is also looking to expand its e-catering services, with the Food on Track app. With the help of this app, Indian Railways passengers can book their meals and get them delivered to their seats. Here are 10 things to know about the Food on Track app:

1) To find food to order, passengers first have to enter their PNR, following which they can choose from a wide range of options. Once the desired food items have been added to the cart, passengers have the option to review their order before confirming.

2) After confirmation of the order, passengers will have to provide their personal details such as name, contact number, coach as well as seat number. The payment for the order can be made through various options including Cash on Delivery and Payment through Credit Card.

3) Once the order has been placed successfully, the passenger will receive order details and OTP on mobile as well as on e-mail.

4) Booking of the meal can be revised or cancelled 2 hours prior to the delivery. However, two hours to the scheduled arrival time of the train at the selected railway station, revision or cancellation of order is not allowed.

5) The Food on Track app also has the facility of auto cancellation of meal in case of PNR cancelled/fully waitlisted. The app is available for both Android as well as iOS users to install from Google Play store and Apple store respectively.