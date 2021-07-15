PM Modi to inaugurate Indian Railways world-class Gandhinagar Capital station! See state-of-the-art facilities

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the newly redeveloped railway station is one of a kind.

Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station: Indian Railways is all set to open its world-class Gandhinagar Capital railway station in Gujarat. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the station on 16 July 2021. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the newly redeveloped railway station is one of a kind and is the country’s first such station to provide an airport-like experience to passengers. The station’s upgradation and modernization have been done at a cost of Rs 71 crore. The Gandhinagar Capital railway station has been provided with world-class amenities, at par with modern airports. According to the Railway Ministry, the state-of-the-art external facade of Gandhinagar station will have daily theme-based lighting with 32 different themes. Besides, the railway station will also boast a five-star hotel.

Interestingly, for the first time on the Indian Railways network, a station’s roof has been covered with seamless aluminium sheeting over all platforms and rail tracks. The redeveloped station has been turned into a Divyang friendly railway station by providing a special low height ticketing booking window, lifts, ramps, dedicated parking area etc. The Gandhinagar Capital railway station’s green and aesthetically designed building has obtained five-star certification from GEM. The station has segregated entry and exit gates. Also, ample parking space has been provided for two wheelers, four wheelers and auto-rickshaws. The redeveloped railway station will also boast modern facilities such as theme-based lighting, an interfaith prayer hall, a separate baby feeding room.

Also, a total of three platforms will be well connected through two subways. The station has been provided with a dedicated art gallery with live LED Wall display lounge. Moreover, there is a double height entrance lobby with spacious ticketing facility. Tshe redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station also has a large waiting lounge and centralized multi-purpose waiting lounge.

Other than inaugurating the world-class sation, PM Modi will also flag off two new train services, Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express train as well as MEMU service train between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.