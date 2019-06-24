New Tinsukia Junction railway station in Assam gets ravishing makeover, new airport-like lounge; see pics

New Tinsukia Junction station, located in Tinsukia district, Assam has been upgraded.

New Tinsukia Junction railway station of Indian Railways gets a ravishing makeover! New Tinsukia Junction station, located in Tinsukia district, Assam has been upgraded under Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry’s station redevelopment and beautification initiative. A total amount of Rs 5 crore has been invested in this redevelopment project. From provision of a new executive lounge to renovated waiting halls, the station has been provided with a slew of modern facilities and amenities. One of the major highlights of the renovated station is a new air-conditioned paid executive lounge, made at par with those at airports. The Executive lounge offers separate sitting and dining space, a pantry area along with attached washrooms.

The concourse area has been renovated by providing designed granite flooring, with high-pressure laminate wall cladding material as well as pillars with ACP cladding, giving a modern aesthetic design to the station’s interior. A separate first-class waiting hall has been provided for ladies along with attached modern cubical washrooms. The capacity of the existing second class waiting hall has been increased from 30-40 to 70-80 passengers as well as separate washrooms for ladies and gents have been provided. The ‘pay and use’ toilets have been renovated from old conventional design to modern cubical toilets, separately for ladies, gents and Divyangans.

Prior to the station upgradation, 40 per cent of the platform surface area was occupied with hawkers. However, now, with the provision of six commercial outlets within the station building, the overall platform surface area has been increased, thereby resulting in hassle-free movement of passengers.

New water booths have been provided along with separate low height booths for Divyangans. Moreover, the number of water booths have been increased from 8 to 20 in total. The old Kota stone flooring of the platforms has been replaced with granite flooring. Additionally, the station has been beautified by depicting local art and culture on the platform walls.