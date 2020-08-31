New Delhi railway station will be a world-class transport hub soon; here’s what will be special

The project was likely to be completed in around four years.

New Delhi railway station set for big revamp! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is looking to transform the New Deli railway station into a world-class multi-modal transport hub in the coming years. For the redevelopment of an area of five lakh square metres at the New Delhi railway station and another 2.6 lakh square metres surrounding the station for commercial purposes, Indian Railways’ RLDA has invited bids from private players. According to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the project was likely to be completed in around four years. As per details shared by the authority, an RFQ floated by the RLDA pegs the estimated cost of the station redevelopment at Rs 4,925 crore. The station redevelopment project involves redeveloping the iconic station, relocation of railway offices and buildings, road connections through flyovers, as well as creating social infrastructure.

The RFQ’s other components, according to RLDA, include all permissible commercial developments such as hotels, offices, retail, as well as service apartments at designated locations. The entire project to cost around Rs 6,500 crore. According to Ved Parkash Dudeja, RLDA Vice Chairman, Indian Railways’ NDLS will be transformed into a world-class, one-stop destination for commercial, retail as well as hospitality business. With this project, tourism will get a boost, and also, it will accentuate real estate and investment prospects in the national capital and surrounding regions.

The redevelopment will be done in phases and it would involve station redevelopment, up-gradation of social infrastructure, development of associated infrastructure, along with the refurbishment of railway offices and quarters. There would be separate arrival and departure sections in the redeveloped station. Also, the revamped station would feature a large concourse along with food courts, lounges, retail, and restrooms.

Additionally, it envisages a business district to be situated on the outer circle of CP and near Bhavabhuti Marg, near to the Civic Centre. The railway station will be integrated with Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line and Airport Express Line and through a pedestrian boulevard, with the CP outer circle.

As per the RFQ, the station redevelopment project would be given to a private developer or consortium, on the basis of Design Build Finance Operate Transfer, for a concession period of 60 years. Approved by PPPAC, the RFQ is slated to open on November 6, followed by an RFP next year.

According to RLDA, revenues will be earned by the concessionaire from various components, including passenger handling fees collected from ticket sales, revenues from passenger facilities and amenities within the station like lounges, retail areas, advertisement spaces, parking, F&B, etc., besides, income from the development as well as lease of commercial components. It is expected that the developer will give an annual concession fee to the authority along with a fixed upfront premium.