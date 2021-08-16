‘Make in India’ boost in Indian Railways! 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect every corner of India in 75 weeks

75 Vande Bharat Express trains to connect every corner of the country.

Vande Bharat Trains: In the coming months, more ‘Make in India’ Vande Bharat Express trains will run across the Indian Railways network. While addressing the nation on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that during the75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of the nation’s Independence, as many as 75 Vande Bharat Express trains will connect every corner of the country. The Modi government has decided to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav of Independence for 75 weeks. The Amrit Mahotsav of Independence started on 12 March 2021 and it will continue till 15 August 2023, PM Modi said.

Manufactured under the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Vande Bharat Express is India’s first semi high speed train, that boasts several world class passenger amenities. The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat train set has various ultra modern features and facilities such as quick acceleration, automatic sliding doors, on board infotainment, passenger information system based on Global Positioning System (GPS), vacuum bio toilets with zero discharge, retractable footsteps, etc. The Vande Bharat train can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph. The coaches of this semi high speed train set set have a regenerative braking system, which can save electrical energy of up to 30 per cent.

According to Prime Minister Modi, the nation has also taken a step towards Electric Mobility and also the Railway Ministry’s work on 100 per cent electrification of the Indian Railways network is progressing at a fast pace. By the year 2030, the Railway Ministry has set a target of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emitter. In his Independence day speech, PM Modi has also mentioned linking all the state capitals of the country’s Northeast region with the Indian Railways network. The development work of connecting all the capitals of Northeast states with railway service is going to be completed very soon, the PM stated.