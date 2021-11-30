Indian Railways rolls out first-ever 3 Phase MEMU rake! Check out all salient features here

The electrics in the coaches have been provided by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Indian Railways rolls out first-ever 3 Phase MEMU rake! Today, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala rolled out the first 3 Phase MEMU rake, comprising of 12 coaches, to Asansol MEMU Shed, Eastern Railways. According to a statement issued by the Rail Coach Factory, these coaches will be put in service after a performance trial. The electrics in the coaches have been provided by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Compared to conventional MEMU coaches, these coaches have a stainless steel body with better acceleration. The rake has been provided with ethernet-based Train Control & Management system (TCMS), which offers precise train control other than RDM (Rescue Drive Mode) feature which limits the train speed to 60 km per hour in case of any failure in Train Network.

The MEMU rake’s driver motor coach has aerodynamic nose front with AC Driver cab as well as an ergonomically designed Driver desk. One of the key features of these coaches is that they are low maintenance compared to conventional MEMU coaches. Other than excelling in technical brilliance, the 3 Phase MEMUs provide excellent passenger amenities as well. Each of these coaches boast aesthetic interiors with FRP panelling, wider windows, cushioned seats, mobile charging sockets and sliding doors. Also, each coach has been provided with energy-efficient LED light fittings with 50 per cent emergency lights.

Moreover, GPS-based Public Address and Passenger Information System (PAPIS) consisting screen displays as well as loud speakers in each coach facilitate passengers regarding railway stations enroute. Also, CCTV surveillance system with networking features has been incorporated for secure travel. In each Trailer coach, two lavatories with Bio tank are also provided. Compared to conventional MEMU coaches, these MEMU coaches have higher passenger-carrying capacity. Each of the Driving Motor Coaches can carry as many as 226 passengers while the trailer coach can carry 325 commuters, thus increasing the passenger-carrying capacity by almost 30 per cent.