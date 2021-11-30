Indian Railways rolls out first-ever 3 Phase MEMU rake! Check out all salient features here

The rake has been provided with ethernet-based Train Control & Management system (TCMS), which offers precise train control other than RDM (Rescue Drive Mode) feature which limits the train speed to 60 km per hour in case of any failure in Train Network.
Indian Railways rolls out first-ever 3 Phase MEMU rake! Today, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala rolled out the first 3 Phase MEMU rake, comprising of 12 coaches, to Asansol MEMU Shed, Eastern Railways. According to a statement issued by the Rail Coach Factory, these coaches will be put in service after a performance trial. The electrics in the coaches have been provided by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Compared to conventional MEMU coaches, these coaches have a stainless steel body with better acceleration. The rake has been provided with ethernet-based Train Control & Management system (TCMS), which offers precise train control other than RDM (Rescue Drive Mode) feature which limits the train speed to 60 km per hour in case of any failure in Train Network.
The MEMU rake’s driver motor coach has aerodynamic nose front with AC Driver cab as well as an ergonomically designed Driver desk. One of the key features of these coaches is that they are low maintenance compared to conventional MEMU coaches. Other than excelling in technical brilliance, the 3 Phase MEMUs provide excellent passenger amenities as well. Each of these coaches boast aesthetic interiors with FRP panelling, wider windows, cushioned seats, mobile charging sockets and sliding doors. Also, each coach has been provided with energy-efficient LED light fittings with 50 per cent emergency lights.
- RedBus and IRCTC join hands! Now enjoy seamless & fast Indian Railways ticket booking on RedRail
- Indian Railways to introduce AC locals on Mumbai's Harbour line from this date; Check revised timetable here
- Indian Railways Jiriram-Imphal Line: World's tallest railway bridge pier coming up in Manipur; project details here
Moreover, GPS-based Public Address and Passenger Information System (PAPIS) consisting screen displays as well as loud speakers in each coach facilitate passengers regarding railway stations enroute. Also, CCTV surveillance system with networking features has been incorporated for secure travel. In each Trailer coach, two lavatories with Bio tank are also provided. Compared to conventional MEMU coaches, these MEMU coaches have higher passenger-carrying capacity. Each of the Driving Motor Coaches can carry as many as 226 passengers while the trailer coach can carry 325 commuters, thus increasing the passenger-carrying capacity by almost 30 per cent.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.