Indian Railways electrification work continues to progress! What goes on electrifying a railway route

Electrification of railway lines: In tune with the electrification goal of Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, the Konkan Railway continues swift progress of railway electrification work on its route. But have you ever wondered what goes on electrifying a railway route? According to the Railway Ministry, it starts with precision planning by several engineers, leading to the erection of masts, tunnel brackets, and coordinating the availability of required goods and equipment for the process. Once aligned, the drums consisting of cadmium, copper and copper wires are loaded on the automatic wiring train. After all the necessary approvals, the goods and equipment are moved to the pre-defined site of wiring. Watch Video:

On reaching the site, the wiring of both catenary and contact overhead wires is done simultaneously through an automatic wiring train coupled with a utility track vehicle on the already erected bolts with a tower wagon in support. Wiring along the series of processes like dropping, flipping and counter weights erection ensure that proper tension and profile on the overhead lines are achieved. These lines are connected to sub stations at periodic distances to ensure a constant flow of electricity throughout the line with already laid lines from Veer to Ratnagiri and Kumta to Thokur i.e., 340 kilometres, covering stations, bridges, road under bridge, tunnels and ongoing work from Roha to Veer and Ratnagiri to Kumta.

According to the Railway Ministry, Konkan Railways is getting ready for its new makeover. The electrification of railway lines will reduce the cost of energy as well as reduce local pollution, the ministry added. Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has planned for 100 per cent electrification of Broad Gauge railway routes by the year 2023 as per the following planning: