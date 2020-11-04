  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways electrification work continues to progress! What goes on electrifying a railway route

By: |
November 4, 2020 4:17 PM

The electrification of railway lines will reduce the cost of energy as well as reduce local pollution.

The Konkan Railway continues swift progress of railway electrification work on its route.

Electrification of railway lines: In tune with the electrification goal of Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, the Konkan Railway continues swift progress of railway electrification work on its route. But have you ever wondered what goes on electrifying a railway route? According to the Railway Ministry, it starts with precision planning by several engineers, leading to the erection of masts, tunnel brackets, and coordinating the availability of required goods and equipment for the process. Once aligned, the drums consisting of cadmium, copper and copper wires are loaded on the automatic wiring train. After all the necessary approvals, the goods and equipment are moved to the pre-defined site of wiring. Watch Video:

On reaching the site, the wiring of both catenary and contact overhead wires is done simultaneously through an automatic wiring train coupled with a utility track vehicle on the already erected bolts with a tower wagon in support. Wiring along the series of processes like dropping, flipping and counter weights erection ensure that proper tension and profile on the overhead lines are achieved. These lines are connected to sub stations at periodic distances to ensure a constant flow of electricity throughout the line with already laid lines from Veer to Ratnagiri and Kumta to Thokur i.e., 340 kilometres, covering stations, bridges, road under bridge, tunnels and ongoing work from Roha to Veer and Ratnagiri to Kumta.

According to the Railway Ministry, Konkan Railways is getting ready for its new makeover. The electrification of railway lines will reduce the cost of energy as well as reduce local pollution, the ministry added. Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has planned for 100 per cent electrification of Broad Gauge railway routes by the year 2023 as per the following planning:

  • 6,000 RKM in the year 2020-21
  • 6,000 RKM in the year 2021-22
  • 6,500 RKM in the year 2022-23
  • 5,265 RKM in the year 2023-24

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways electrification work continues to progress! What goes on electrifying a railway route
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Artificial Intelligence in Indian Railways! To go big on AI, data analytics for operational efficiency
2Statue of Unity: Soon, visitors can take Indian Railways train journey to world’s tallest statue; Check date, key details
3Festive season surge in train ticket demand! Long waitlist in Indian Railways special trains; Check details