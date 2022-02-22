Indian Railways Ekta Nagar station near Statue of Unity to be tourist hub

According to the Ministry of Railways, the work of developing a green corridor to protect the world’s tallest statue- the Statue of Unity, from pollution is also going to start here.

Indian Railways is developing Ekta Nagar railway station in Gujarat as a hub of tourism. A few days ago, the Kevadiya railway station was renamed Ekta Nagar railway station. The Railway Ministry had approved the renaming of the Statue of Unity’s Kevadiya railway station. According to the Ministry of Railways, the work of developing a green corridor to protect the world’s tallest statue- the Statue of Unity, from pollution is also going to start here. Earlier, the national transporter had said that an Art Gallery will be opened, which will enable tourists from India and all over the world visiting the Statue of Unity in Gujarat to experience the state’s rich cultural history at the Ekta Nagar railway station itself.

The Vadodara Division of the Western Railway zone had awarded the first of its kind contract in the history of Indian Railways under public – private partnership (PPP) initiative for the development of an Art Gallery with Souvenir shop at Ekta Nagar railway station. Drawing on the benefits of public – private partnership model, the Art Gallery at Ekta Nagar railway station will showcase different forms of Art & Craft of Gujarat state as well as India and will be developed and run by a private party with earnings to Indian Railways of 24.7 lakhs and potential revenue of Rs 2.83 crore, the Railway Ministry had said.

Not only, this concept will enrich the experience of tourists and visitors visiting Kevadiya, but this unique concept, on the social front, will also provide employment to the local tribal people of the district of Narmada by giving them an opportunity to promote their tribal art, according to the ministry. The fully air-conditioned Art Gallery will boast decorative walls and ceilings with Mud Art of Kutch, Akik Stones Light Lamps, Gujarati Bandhani, Warli Art, etc. It will also conduct workshops for Art & Craft, cultural awareness talks. Besides, there will be CCTV cameras, security personnel, Entry / Exit RFID scanners in the gallery.