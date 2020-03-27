Indian Railways caters to essential needs; sends milk container special train from Renigunta to New Delhi

On 26 March 2020, a milk special train consisting of six milk containers, carrying approximately 2.40 lakh litres of milk left Renigunta for New Delhi.

Indian Railways divisions work to transport essentials! With all the passenger train services cancelled till 14 April 2020 in the wake of ongoing nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the public, Indian Railways is continuing to run the freight train services to transport goods round the clock. In a bid to meet the milk requirement of the national capital, the Guntakal Division of Indian Railways is transporting milk from Renigunta (near Tirupati) in the state of Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi. According to a South Central Railway press release, on 26 March 2020, a milk special train consisting of six milk containers, carrying approximately 2.40 lakh litres of milk left Renigunta for New Delhi.

According to South Central Railways, generally, every month around 80 milk containers having a varying capacity of either 40,000 litres or 44,660 litres are moved on an average by different weekly or daily express trains from Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi. Since now the operations of passenger trains have been cancelled, the transportation of milk had also suffered a setback.

The South Central Railway zone, considering the necessity of supplying this essential item, had requested permission to run an exclusive milk tanker special train from Renigunta to the national capital. The Railway Board had immediately agreed for the same considering the national interest and the Railway Ministry’s decision for continuing to transport essential commodities by Indian Railways.

The release further stated that the officials and staff at Guntakal Division as well as at the headquarters quickly started preparatory works in making the milk containers fit for loading with all safety precautions. Also, to mobilize the milk offered for loading in six milk tankers at the earliest, they coordinated with local consigners. According to the South Central Railway zone, the milk special train will be operated with an average speed of 110 km per hour to reach the destination i.e., Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station at the earliest.