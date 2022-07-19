Architectural overhaul for Somnath Railway Station; to be designed imitating Gujarat’s Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple

The Indian Railways is on a mission for beautification and redevelopment work of several train stations with a special focus on upgrading passenger amenities. Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, G Krishna Reddy recently informed that the Somnath Railway Station, located near the famous Somnath temple close to Veraval town in Gir Somnath district will be redeveloped on the architectural design of the Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple.

According to a report in the IE in May, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has started the process of upgrading the station at an estimated cost of around Rs 134 Cr. The project will be carried out on a construction-engineering-procurement basis. The online window for the tender process was open till May 25.

The station is said to reflect the various facets of Indian culture and tradition. According to an official statement by RLDA, the proposed development of the railway station will not just boost the tourism potential of the area but also enhance the travel experience of the passengers.

The station, which is under the Western Railway’s Bhavnagar division, has two platforms. The proposed development of the railway station will involve the up-gradation of its facilities, such as mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and civil work. It will also have a building facade that showcases the local heritage of the temple. The upgraded station will have segregated arrival and departure lounges.

The station’s construction will be carried out through the use of energy-efficient building technology. It is expected that the entire project will be complete in two years.

The Somnath temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingams in the country, is managed and maintained by the Shree Somnath Trust. It has top officials such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its trustees. The temple is currently in the process of gold-plating its structure.

Other railway stations that are undergoing makeover are Belgavi station in Karnataka, Prayagraj Jn Railway Station and Ayodhya Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, Nagpur Jn Railway Station in Maharashtra, Vishakhapatnam Railway station and Nellore station in Andhra Pradesh, Sabarmati Passenger hub in Gujarat, Ludhiana Junction in Punjab, Gandhinagar-Jaipur Railway Station in Rajasthan, Jabalpur Station in Madhya Pradesh, Muzaffarpur station in Bihar