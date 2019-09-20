Delhi Metro Grey Line: 1st dumbbell-shaped station at Najafgarh likely to open by next month; details here

DMRC conducted trial runs on the Delhi Metro Grey Line

Delhi Metro Grey Line: Big news for Delhi Metro commuters as the very first dumbbell shaped station is likely to open in a month! The upcoming Delhi Metro Grey Line, which will bring one of the most congested areas of the national capital on the Delhi Metro network, will soon have the very first dumbbell-shaped station. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing the Najafgarh station of Delhi Metro Grey Line as dumbbell-shaped due to lack of space in the area and to decongest the traffic flow across the roads. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the Najafgarh station was initially planned in the regular rectangle shape. However, when the construction work began on-ground, some of the private land could not be acquired for the project.

Due to this, Delhi metro had no other option but to plan the metro station with the land which was available to them. The dumbbell shaped station will be completed in such a way that the station area will shrink by a few metres in the middle, but the DMRC engineers have not compromised with the space required for passenger movement in either the ticketing area or the platform area. Some of the specifications of the Najafgarh metro station are as follows:

Lengthwise the Najafgarh metro station will be 88 metres longer than the length of a regular Delhi Metro station.

The actual length of the station is 288 metres, while the length of an average metro station is 200 metres.

The platform length of the station is also nearly 195 metres, as against the average 140 metres

WATCH VIDEO: Tejas Express exclusive review: IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi business train is awesome!

The Delhi Metro Grey Line is an extremely beneficial metro line as it will connect the rural pockets of Najafgarh with Dwarka. According to DMRC, the construction work on the corridor has been completed and it is likely to open for passengers by the month of October. Delhi Metro Grey Line has a total of three stations, namely, Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. It will provide a link with the existing Delhi Metro Blue Line, between Dwarka sector-21 and Noida Electronic City and Vaishali. By the year 2020, the Delhi Metro Grey Line will be connected with another station at the Dhansa Bus Stand.