Delhi-Gurgaon travel time to reduce! This new road will benefit daily commuters

Good news for those who commute frequently between Delhi and Gurgaon. Soon, a swanky new road will provide connectivity between Delhi and Gurgaon. Moreover, the new route will offer a shorter distance for commute from Najafgarh, Dwarka and West Delhi to Gurgaon. According to a TOI report, the new road will be developed under Gurgaon’s Masterplan 2031 and will be linked to Najafgarh-Bijwasan road. Huda administrator Chandrashekhar Khare was quoted in the report stating that an amount of Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for the project. The construction of the road will start by the end of this month and it will take around two months to complete the project. He also said that the deadline is planned around end of October or early in November this year.

Last weekend, around two dozen constructions, including residential as well as commercial properties and boundary walls of farmhouses situated on Raghopur road, which runs between sector 114 and sector 115 were demolished by Huda officials. These buildings were on the land, which was meant for constructing the road linking Delhi and Gurgaon. According to Mukesh Solanki, estate officer 2, Huda, the planning of the road was done almost a decade ago. However, the owners of the properties had approached the court, which ordered a stay, but now, the stay has been lifted.

To study and plan the construction of the road as per the Masterplan, Huda’s enforcement wing has already handed over the land to the engineering wing. A passage of around 1.3 km has already been cleared by Huda on which the authority intends to construct the road by the end of this year. In Gurgaon, the road will begin from the road dividing sector 114 and sector 115, and it will end where it merges with Najafgarh-Bijwasan road near Delhi-Gurgaon border. From there, the road will go towards Sector 12, Dwarka in the national capital.

It is expected that the new road will divert the vehicles that travel between Gurgaon and Najafgarh, Dwarka as well as parts of west and south-west Delhi, via the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. Therefore, it is likely to reduce traffic on the highway. With the new road, the travel time will also be reduced as the commuters will have a shorter route to enter Gurgaon and reach their destination. An alternative will also be provided by the link road to over a thousand vehicles, especially since Dwarka expressway won’t be complete for another one year at least.