Kolhapur Airport to get a new terminal building, ATC tower! Boost for UDAN flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru

Kolhapur Airport (KLH) gets an infrastructure boost! Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu recently laid the foundation stone for a new terminal building and ATC Tower at Kolhapur Airport in Maharashtra. The new terminal, which will be built at a cost of Rs 275 crore, will be located in a sprawling area of 3900 sqm. The new terminal will be able to host more passengers with a peak hour handling capacity of 300 people. There will be 10 check-in-counters in the new terminal at Kolhapur airport. Given the ‘go-green’ motto of infrastructure projects in the country, the sustainability features of the upgraded Kolhapur Airport will be that the new terminal will be built with eco-friendly sustainable building material. Apart from this, there will be LED lighting and a sewage treatment plant. Also, the solar photo vottaic system will be put in place.

Under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN, Kolhapur is set to be connected with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Tirupati. The stone-laying foundation ceremony of the new terminal of Kolhapur Airport was held on February 2. The event was attended by Suresh Prabhu, Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant B. Patil, Lok Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik, Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti, Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati, state MLA Amal Mahadik and city Mayor Sarita Nandakumar More.

In April last year, Kolhapur Airport in Maharashtra was opened for operation. The airport was closed for six years. The first flight was from Kolhapur to Mumbai reportedly received a positive response from the passengers. Last year, a resolution was passed in the Maharashtra Assembly unanimously which recommended the Centre to rename the Kolhapur airport as “Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj Airport”. The Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj Airport is located at the Ujalaiwadi area and a few kilometres away from the main Kolhapur city.

Apart from Kolhapur airport, eight airports in Maharashtra are covered under the regional connectivity scheme. They are Amravati, Gondia, Nashik, Jalgaon, Nanded, Solapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Under RCS-UDAN scheme, there are 103 operational airports including greenfield ones. Over 12 crore Domestic Air Passengers flew in 2018. In 22 months of UDAN, 69 Unserved airports, 31 heliports and Six Water Dromos received bids from airlines, 38 RCS are operational.