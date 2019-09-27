West Bengal plans ‘co-living places’ in Kolkata to attract IT professionals

West Bengal IT department additional chief secretary Debashis Sen at the Technology Senate BANGLA in Kolkata on Thursday (Express photo: Partha Paul)

The West Bengal government is planning to set up “co-living places” through a joint venture in Kolkata to offer affordable and shared housing facilities to young IT professionals and entrepreneurs in order to attract talent from all over India and Bangladesh.

The decision for this unique initiative has been taken by the government to help young IT professionals, entrepreneurs and innovators, who are working in the IT industry at Kolkata’s Rajarhat and New Town areas. Speaking on the concluding day of the two-day “Technology Senate BANGLA”, organised by The Express Group, Debashis Sen, additional chief secretary of the state’s IT department, said, “We are trying to help the ecosystem by creating co-living places. We are trying to create the idea of co-living places along with co-working places so that the complete ecosystem is existing and we attract latents from all over India and also from Bangladesh.”

Sen said the government was in conversation with companies to find out a joint-venture route to build co-living along with co-working places close to Bengal’s Silicon Valley project. “We have a few housings, where we are tying up with private companies through tender process. We are having conversations right now with them for the co-living places. TCS employs more than 38,000 people here. Now people come from all over India, but where do they stay? So with this project, affordable shared housing facilities will be provided to them,” he informed.

The state’s own Silicon Valley project was launched in August last year to attract investments in IT sector and to build a world class ecosystem for cutting edge technologies and innovation. Companies such as Reliance Jio, TCS and First Source have already brought lands in the Silicon Valley Hub in New Town. “Others have also shown interest there as well,” Sen added.