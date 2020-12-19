  • MORE MARKET STATS

WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones in 2021

December 19, 2020 4:26 PM

With the beginning of new year, WhatsApp support will end for some Android and iOS smartphones.

WhatsApp's support page recommends users to use the latest version of their operating system in order to enjoy all the features.

With the beginning of new year, WhatsApp support will end for some Android and iOS smartphones. According to the Facebook owned company, the support for WhatsApp will end in 2021 for software that is now dated. After this month, the messaging app will not run on devices that do not run on Android 4.0.3 operating system and iOS 9 at least. In order to keep using all services/ features offered by WhatsApp, the company’s support page has recommended users to update their operating system to the latest version.

WhatsApp’s support page recommends users to use the latest version of their operating system in order to enjoy all the features. For iPhone, the phone should be updated till at least iOS 9 and above and for Android users, Android 4.0.3 or newer versions are required for seamless usage of the messaging application.

For iPhones, models till iPhone 4 will not have WhatsApp any more. Others using iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will have to update their operating system to iOS 9 or other newer updates if they want to continue using WhatsApp.

For Android, devices including HTC Desire, Motorola Droid Razr, LG Optimus Black, and the Samsung Galaxy S2 will lose WhatsApp support as 2020 ends. There may be some other models but apart from these, the majority models work on Android version 4.0.3. If they do not, upgrading is necessary. Some users may have to buy a new smartphone all together for newer updates.

For users who do not know which version of the operating system they are using, they can simply check it. In order to check it, users can go to Settings then select General Information regarding the phone, or there will be an option of About Phone in Setting. Visiting these options will give details on the latest operating software the phone is running on.

