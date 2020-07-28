US starts work on making ‘virtually unhackable’ internet a reality; All you need to know about Quantum Internet

Department of Energy said that important steps towards realising this technology are already being taken in Chicago.

Quantum Loop: For quite some time now, the United States has been working on developing a secure internet, which cannot be hacked. Now, the US Department of Energy (DoE) has released the country’s blueprint for the national Quantum Internet, which the department says would offer the internet world new opportunities and possibilities. Quantum Internet would be developed in the national labs of the department. The department has said that Quantum Internet would one day connect computers to solve incredibly complex challenges, would enable a faster flow of information and open up completely new ideas of economic development and scientific research.

The Quantum Internet would use quantum mechanics in order to transmit information in a more secure manner than is being offered in existing networks.

In order to make Quantum Internet a reality, the department has been working with several universities and industry researchers, and scientists believe that they would be able to come up with a prototype within a decade.

In a statement, the Department of Energy said that important steps towards realising this technology are already being taken in Chicago, which they say has become a leading hub in quantum research.

In February, scientists from University of Chicago and DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois worked together to entangle photons over a 52-mile quantum loop. This led to the successful establishment of one of the longest land-based quantum networks in the US. This would soon be expanded to connect to the department’s Fermilab in Illinois to lead to the creation of three-node 80-mile testbed.

Quantum Technology: How will it be beneficial?

A distinctive feature of the quantum technology-based transmission is that it is exceedingly hard to spy on when the information is being transmitted between locations. This is the trait that scientists hope to use in order to create a network which is virtually unhackable. They believe that initial adopters of such a technology could include banking and healthcare industries, along with applications for aircraft communications as well as national security.

They eventually believe that the use of quantum networks on mobile phones would have broad impacts on the individuals and their lives.

Apart from that, scientists are also looking to understand how the quantum networld could make the exchange of vast volumes of data quickly. The report states that if components can be combined and scaled, then it might be a breakthrough in data communication.

Moreover, networks created by quantum sensors, which are ultra sensitive, could help engineers in monitoring and predicting earthquakes in a better manner or in searching for deposits of gas, minerals or oil underground. Such sensors, they believe, could also be applied in the field of healthcare and imaging.