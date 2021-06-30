Twitter says it saw 600% increase in daily average tweets around COVID-19 during India’s second wave of coronavirus

The company also found that tweets from medical professionals sharing information in April-May were 1.5 times that in the preceding period.

Twitter India: Twitter has shared key insights regarding the tweets related to coronavirus that the microblogging platform saw during the second wave of the pandemic in India between April 1 and May 31. Comparing the tweets related to COVID-19 in the months of February and March with those in April and May, Twitter found that there was 600% increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 related tweets on the platform, meaning that the average number of daily tweets related to the pandemic in April-May was seven times that in February-March period. Not only that but the support and sharing of information among people about COVID-19 related queries increased by 50%. The company also found that tweets from medical professionals sharing information in April-May were 1.5 times that in the preceding period.

The tweets that sought or provided medical help during the second wave increased by a whopping 1958%, which is a bittersweet figure, because while it shows how more people stepped up to help others, it also brings us face-to-face again with the extent to which the second wave impacted the country. The hashtag COVID19 was tweeted 77% more during the wave, Twitter added. While the hashtag Plasma saw an 834% increase, the use of hashtag SOS increased by 152%. Tweets around vaccination also increased drastically, with the tweets containing hashtags vaccination and vaccine increased by 246%, indicating an increase in conversations around the awareness and availability of vaccines.

Authentic and accurate information by experts, government officials, health professionals and epidemiologists was sought by people using various hashtags around updates regarding coronavirus and this increased by 916%, Twitter added. Not only that, but Twitter said that it also saw several people raising funds for various purposes during the pandemic as conversations around fundraising during April-May were eight times those during February-March.

Hashtags and conversations around mental health also continued to be important, as such posts increased by 153%.