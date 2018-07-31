This could be first company to launch 5G phone. And, it’s not Apple! Find out details

This is the company that claims to launch first 5G phone

With the world’s next communication technology 5G imminent to kick off in the US by next year, the smartphone makers are readying themselves by incorporating changes to the 5G radio modems in the devices. While there has not been any concrete development towards that aspect so far, except a few announcements on the 5G chips, Chinese phone maker Lenovo has announced that it will be the first company to launch a 5G phone.

Lenovo Vice President Chang Cheng claimed in a Weibo post that the 5G phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which is expected to be announced towards the end of this year. This could be in line with the launch of the phone that Cheng is talking about. It is also possible that Lenovo’s 5G phone sees the light of the day next year, which is when the chips will likely begin shipping. However, he has not revealed anything about the launch date of the phone yet.

Considering the claims made by Cheng in the past, this news should be taken with a grain of salt. Previously, Cheng made claims that Lenovo Z5 will bear a notch-less design, huge battery, and many other features. However, the smartphone couldn’t impress much as it has a notch and packed a 3300mAh battery as opposed to the claims.

In addition to Lenovo, other companies that are aggressively preparing themselves to welcome 5G include Huawei, Vivo, OnePlus, and Oppo. Huawei has claimed that it will launch its 5G phone in the third quarter of 2019, which loosely aligns with the rollout of 5G launch in the US. Oppo announced the partnership with Qualcomm earlier this year to pack 5G chips in the former’s smartphones next year. OnePlus also announced recently that the 2019 OnePlus model (OnePlus 7?) will be 5G-ready.

Vivo, on the other hand, is planning to launch its first 5G smartphone next year. Some rumours also suggest that Samsung Galaxy S10 will also come with 5G support. Other companies that have been reported to be working with Qualcomm to ship the latter’s 5G chips include Nokia licensee HMD Global, ZTE, Sony, and Xiaomi. Apple, meanwhile, is said to be working on its own radio chips that will support 5G connectivity.