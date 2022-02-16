Snapchat creators will soon get paid from ads you see in stories: All you need to know

Snapchat already places advertisements between stories and on the Discover section but for the first time it will share the revenue earned with the creators.

Snapchat creators will soon have a new avenue to earn through the photo sharing app. The platform is testing mid-roll ads that have started to appear in the Stories of a small group of US creators. The app is expected to roll it out further in the coming months.

When an ad appears between Snap Star’s stories, the revenue will be shared with the creator based on a formula that considers account metrics like engagement, frequency etc. The feature, however, will be available only to Snap Stars i.e creators, public figures with huge followings and have earned a verified status with a gold star.

The new content monetising feature comes shortly after Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told investors earlier this month that the users are engaging more with content on Spotlight, Snapchat’s TikTok equivalent than on posting and viewing stories

To make users create more vertical video for Spotlight, Snap announced it will pay out $1 million per day through the end of 2020. The app now pays millions of dollars a month to creators for making Spotlight videos. Last year several Spotlight Challenges were announced from cash prizes for users creating top videos to using specific lenses, topics or sounds. According to snap more than $250 million was paid to creators in 22021