Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price in India revealed; pre-booking to start from August 16

Samsung, today, announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price in India. The Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds were launched globally on August 10. Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price in India is set at Rs 17,999. Pre-booking in India will start from August 16, same day as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 series.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS 2 PRO PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds in India at a price of Rs 17,999. You will be able to pick from three colours, Graphite, White and Bora Purple, with pre-booking starting from August 16 across Samsung.com and leading online and offline retail stores.

Samsung will offer an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on “all leading banks” transactions. Pre-booking the Buds 2 Pro will make you eligible to get the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad worth Rs 2,999 at a discounted price of Rs 499. Samsung is yet to announce the exact sale date of the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro in the country.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS 2 PRO SPECS, FEATURES

The Buds 2 Pro are successor to the Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung’s first canal-type—closed—TWS earbuds with true ANC or active noise cancelation. Naturally, they’re the most premium wireless earbuds that it makes at the time of writing. The Buds 2 Pro have a more compact ergonomic design, up to 40 percent improved cancellation performance, and support for 24-bit Hi-Fi and 360 Audio. These earbuds can also automatically detect when you’ve started speaking to turn down your music volume.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are rated to deliver up to 5 hours of music playback with ANC on (8 hours with ANC off) and a total of 18 hours with the case with ANC on (up to 29 hours with ANC off). Samsung touts a five-minute charge can lend 60 minutes of playtime. The Buds 2 Pro support wireless charging, too.

They connect over Bluetooth 5.3 and are IPX7 certified.

