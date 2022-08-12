scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price in India revealed; pre-booking to start from August 16

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds in India at a price of Rs 17,999.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price in India is set at Rs 17,999.

Samsung, today, announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price in India. The Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds were launched globally on August 10. Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price in India is set at Rs 17,999. Pre-booking in India will start from August 16, same day as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 series.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS 2 PRO PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds in India at a price of Rs 17,999. You will be able to pick from three colours, Graphite, White and Bora Purple, with pre-booking starting from August 16 across Samsung.com and leading online and offline retail stores.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 India pre-booking to start from August 16; sale to begin in September

Also Read

Samsung will offer an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on “all leading banks” transactions. Pre-booking the Buds 2 Pro will make you eligible to get the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad worth Rs 2,999 at a discounted price of Rs 499. Samsung is yet to announce the exact sale date of the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro in the country.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS 2 PRO SPECS, FEATURES

The Buds 2 Pro are successor to the Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung’s first canal-type—closed—TWS earbuds with true ANC or active noise cancelation. Naturally, they’re the most premium wireless earbuds that it makes at the time of writing. The Buds 2 Pro have a more compact ergonomic design, up to 40 percent improved cancellation performance, and support for 24-bit Hi-Fi and 360 Audio. These earbuds can also automatically detect when you’ve started speaking to turn down your music volume.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro India prices revealed; pre-bookings to start from August 16

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are rated to deliver up to 5 hours of music playback with ANC on (8 hours with ANC off) and a total of 18 hours with the case with ANC on (up to 29 hours with ANC off). Samsung touts a five-minute charge can lend 60 minutes of playtime. The Buds 2 Pro support wireless charging, too.

They connect over Bluetooth 5.3 and are IPX7 certified.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions: Small steps make big changes happen

More Stories on
Samsung
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Technology