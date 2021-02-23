Samsung commits to minimum 4 years of updates for select Galaxy phones and tablets; check full list

Over the last few years, Samsung has stepped up its game when it comes to software update rollout.

Building on its earlier announcement to offer three major Android OS updates for select devices, Samsung on Monday announced that it will offer minimum 4 years of security updates for most Galaxy products launched since 2019. The South Korean giant has come up with a list of eligible phones and tablets that includes both budget offerings from its entry-level Galaxy M series to its high-end foldables. Put together, the list covers over 130 models.

Over the last few years, Samsung has stepped up its game when it comes to software update rollout for its phones and tablets. Remember, this is the same company that was once infamous for update delays, even in the case of its flagship phones and tablets. Things are improving, though, Samsung remains to be one of the few big tech companies out there that fails to be part of Google’s Android early Beta software rollout to this day. Hopefully, Android 12 would change that too – fingers crossed.

Regardless, extended security support means Galaxy owners will now be able to hold on to their devices for longer, which is always a nice thing.

Here are all the Galaxy devices eligible for minimum 4 years of security updates from Samsung:

Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G

A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G

M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51

XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+

Like Google, Samsung already offers three major Android updates for select devices. Apple meanwhile, remains the king of the hill when it comes to OS updates, with an iPhone as old as the iPhone 6S (which was launched in 2015) also eligible to run the latest iOS 14 update.