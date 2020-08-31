Realme X3 review, features and price: Will it fit your needs and lifestyle?

The X3 offers a Super Nightscape 4.0 with an improved Nightscape Pro mode.

Smart, stylish and a good performer —that’s realme’s X3 smartphone for you. At a time when mid-range mobile phones are hot property, the company has gained a reputation for making good-quality Android devices in this category, and its latest 4G flagship smartphone series is no exception. Basically we are looking at two devices—realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom. X3 SuperZoom comes in two variants— 8GB+128GB at Rs 27,999 and 12GB+256GB at Rs 32,999. Our trial unit was the X3 Arctic White 8+128GB variant (Rs 25,999), the other variant being the 6GB+128GB device priced at Rs 24,999. Featuring a host of features, advanced front and back cameras for quality image capturing, and a stylish design, the X3 smartphone is built to give users a good experience.

A quick look at some of its key features and performance.

Out of the box, the X3 is housed within a stylish, elegant body and boasts a clean yet striking finish. It is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, which integrates an eight-core Kryo CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. The phone’s processor is powerful enough to easily handle multiple processes, such as playing games, launching heavy apps, editing photos, or watching high-definition movies. The device comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz Ultra Smooth LCD Display with a 120Hz refresh rate that offers a seamless visual experience with every swipe of the screen. It features side fingerprint scanner which ingeniously fuses the power button and fingerprint recognition modules. With capacitive recognition system, just one press unlocks the phone instantly and also provides more security.

On the camera front, the device packs a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The quad setup also includes a second 8MP camera with an f/2.3 aperture; a third 12MP camera with an f/2.5 aperture and a fourth 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, we are looking at a 16MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a second 8MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For shutterbugs, realme has developed a unique mode known as ‘The Starry Mode’, which utilises a combination of AI algorithms, ultra-long exposure, and multi-frame synthesis to deliver a perfect starry photo of the stars.

The X3 offers a Super Nightscape 4.0 with an improved Nightscape Pro mode. This feature is again based on an AI based algorithm that enables the device to intelligently switch between Super and Ultra Nightscape mode, helping you take breathtaking night pictures every single time.

With newly upgraded 30W Flash Charge, the X3’s 4200mAh battery can be fully charged within 55 minutes. And only in 30 minutes, it can charge nearly 70%. And even in heavy gaming, it can charge more than 60% in 1 hour. The phone also supports 15W PD charge, making it even more versatile.

I have been using the X3 for over two weeks now and its speed and processing power have really amazed me. The phone’s processor delivers a smooth and seamless experience, whether you are showing off your latest videos, playing your favourite game, or listening to music through its good-sounding speakers. In fact, the combination of high-quality audio with a vibrant 6.6-inch screen makes the X3 perfect for streaming the next big viral video or movies.

In summary, performance is smooth and battery life long, and the camera is a big draw here.

Estimated street price: Rs 25,999