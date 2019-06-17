Realme C2 review: Stylish phone at an affordable price

By Mohammad Faisal In just a year, Realme has made a name for itself in the Indian smartphone market. The company has launched several budget devices in India and has managed to garner a customer base in the most competitive price segment. It has been closely following Xiaomi\u2019s moves in the market, and has managed to come out with a strong contender to Xiaomi\u2019s Redmi Note 7 Pro with its own Realme 3 Pro smartphone. Realme recently launched the newest addition to the Realme C-series with its Realme C2. The phone is a clear upgrade from last year\u2019s Realme C1 in terms of design and processor. The specifications of the phone at its price are surely attractive, but how does the phone perform in real life? Here\u2019s our review of this entry-level device. Realme has ditched the glossy back in favour of a textured back for Realme C2. The diamond-cut back has micro-patterns that feel good to touch and offer a secure grip. Just like the earlier diamond-cut design on Realme devices, the back of Realme C2 changes shades against the light. The phone sports a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch on top. It has fairly slim bezels and a small chin. The display offers average viewing angles and the colour reproduction is good, though it lacks sharpness. The brightness levels on the phone are average and overall the display looks quite dull. Realme C2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor based on a 12nm process. The overall performance of the phone feels sluggish, especially while using heavy apps like Chrome, YouTube, and Facebook, though this is still a challenge on most phones in this price segment. Opening an app for the first time usually takes some time, but the phone does a good job keeping the apps opened in the background. However, it occasionally stutters while switching between Chrome tabs and background apps. Read Also| Tech Mahindra, Cisco partner to drive digital revenue\u00a0 If you do not use the phone extensively, you will hardly face any problem making calls, reading SMS, or using WhatsApp. The processor is capable enough to not only run games such as Warrior Legends and Metal Squad smoothly but it can also run PUBG. The phone runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. The UI is cluttered, feels heavy and in my view, one of the main culprits behind the sluggish performance of the device. Realme C2 features a dual camera setup on the back carrying a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Do not expect the phone to take spectacular photos but it does manage to take decent pictures in daylight with proper colour reproduction. The front camera on the phone is a 5MP sensor which is able to click good selfies in daylight but it does not perform well in low light situations. Realme C2 gives the user control over the level of beautification, which is nice to have as not everyone likes aggressive beautification. Realme C2 does not disappoint on the battery backup. With moderate usage, it can take you through the day with more than 30% charge left on the 4,000mAh battery. The specifications Realme C2 packs at Rs 5,999 are hard to find in other devices in this price range. All in all, it has a decent camera, long battery life, and a smudge-free stylish design. > Estimated street price : Rs 5,999 (2GB+16GB); Rs 7,999 (3GB+32GB)