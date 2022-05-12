Pixel 6a launched with Pixel 6-like design, Google Tensor chip; Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch teased

Google, today, launched the much-awaited Pixel 6a smartphone at its I/O 2022 developer keynote event. The Pixel 6a has a Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro-like design and the same Google Tensor chip that brings the promise of Titan M2 security, enhanced AI, and up to five years of security updates to the “budget” Pixel. Pixel 6a is priced at $449 which roughly translates to Rs 34,800 and it will be available for pre-order in the US starting July 21.

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Google has also teased the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside, both of which will arrive with its second-generation Tensor chip, later this fall. The Pixel Watch with deep integration with Fitbit is coming, too, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has confirmed. Last but not least, Google is also making a Pixel tablet, said to be a companion to your Pixel phone, but that’s coming a bit later, in 2023.

Pixel 6a specs, features

The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a hole punch cut-out at the centre. This houses an 8MP selfie camera, capable of up to 1080p@30fps video recording.

On the back, the Pixel 6a has dual cameras— a 12.2 MP main and another 12MP ultrawide.

Here’s a quick preview of the #GooglePixelWatch ????



The first smartwatch built inside and out by Google.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/88QDryYL1A — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

Photography chops like Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, and enhanced skin tone –Real Tone— rendering in portrait shots that Google introduced with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available on the Pixel 6a, too. 4K@60fps video recording is supported.

Here’s a sneak peek at our upcoming Pixel tablet ????



A next-generation @Android tablet powered by Google Tensor, designed to complement your Pixel phone.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/5WU6O09UKd — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

Rounding off the package are a 4,306mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.