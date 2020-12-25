  • MORE MARKET STATS

Optiemus Infracom setting up new factory for mobile manufacturing in Noida

By: |
December 25, 2020 8:44 PM

Optiemus Infracom has plans to raise Rs 285 crore from sale of one of its buildings in Noida to Kailash Darshan Housing Development (Gujarat) Private Limited, which the company plans to utilise towards mobile manufacturing business, repay the existing loans and reduce interest burden and for general business purpose.

mobile manufacturing Optiemus Infracom setting up new factory in NoidaOptiemus Infracom and Wistron jointly made mobile phones for LG, Blackberry, HTC, Oppo, OnePlus, JioPhones through their joint venture Optiemus Electronics. (Representative image)

Electronics contract manufacturer Optiemus Infracom is setting up a new factory for mobile manufacturing in Noida, which is expected to be operational by early February, a top official of the company said on Friday.

The company has plans to raise Rs 285 crore from sale of one of its buildings in Noida to Kailash Darshan Housing Development (Gujarat) Private Limited, which the company plans to utilise towards mobile manufacturing business, repay the existing loans and reduce interest burden and for general business purpose.

Related News

“We are setting up a new world-class factory in Noida. Our old plant is also operational but now clients want the latest technologies. We have ordered new machines for our new plant which is expected to be operational from February 1, 2020,” Optiemus Infracom chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta told PTI.

Optiemus Infracom and Wistron jointly made mobile phones for LG, Blackberry, HTC, Oppo, OnePlus, JioPhones through their joint venture Optiemus Electronics.

Optiemus Infracom has now purchased the entire stake of Wistron in Optiemus Electronics.

Gupta said that some of the old clients are coming back to the company with new terms and conditions to meet production link incentive (PLI) scheme criteria.

Optiemus is one of 16 entities whose proposal under the PLI scheme has been approved by the government.

The PLI scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing was notified on April 1, 2020.

It extends an incentive of 4 to 6 per cent on incremental sales (over base year) of goods under target segments that are manufactured in India to eligible companies, for a period of five years subsequent to the base year (2019-20).

The other companies whose proposals have been approved include iPhone maker Apple’s contract manufacturers Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron, apart from Samsung and Rising Star.

Domestic companies whose proposals have been approved include Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), Padget Electronics (Dixon Technologies) and UTL Neolyncs.

“We will catch up with PLI requirements for next fiscal year. Under new terms and conditions, commitment is very important. We are signing watertight agreements with clients,” Gupta said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Optiemus Infracom setting up new factory for mobile manufacturing in Noida
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DoT asks e-commerce sites to pull down listings of mobile signal boosters
2As Facebook-Apple feud over privacy heightens, FB employees side with iPhone maker
3Facebook to ramp up security features for mobile app in 2021 to make it less susceptible to hacking; here are all the details