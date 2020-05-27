OnePlus Z is real hints OnePlus CEO Pete Lau; affordable flagship coming soon to India

Remember, OnePlus is the same company that made dreamy high-end smartphones at relatively rock-bottom prices once upon a time.

OnePlus phones have been climbing up the price ladder lately. Take the new OnePlus 8 series for instance. The base variant of the OnePlus 8 costs Rs 41,999, while the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999. Even though India is the least expensive market to buy a new OnePlus phone today, still, that’s a lot of money OnePlus! Remember this is the same company that made dreamy high-end smartphones at relatively rock-bottom prices once upon a time.

If you’ve been waiting for OnePlus to go back in time when its phones were flagship killers rather than full-on flagships, there’s some good news coming for you. OnePlus is prepping at least one new affordable phone, possibly the long-rumoured OnePlus Z, and it seems to be looking at India to kick off proceedings. In simple terms, OnePlus is gearing to launch an affordable OnePlus phone — possibly the OnePlus Z — in India soon. Rumour has it that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Z in India sometime in July.

“We can look at it as having a more affordable product offering, but all products that still remain up to the OnePlus standard and through this enabling more people to have access to OnePlus products,” OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau said in an interview with Fast Company.

Now, before you jump to any conclusions, the OnePlus CEO hasn’t mentioned the OnePlus Z, or any tentative launch window, just yet, so we will surely have to wait and watch out for more. But whatever be the case, an affordable OnePlus phone is in development and it’s coming soon to India — that’s reason enough to be excited.

OnePlus is also looking to expand into other product categories soon. The company already sells a smart TV and accessories like power banks, so it would be interesting to see what else it could be working on.

As for the mythical OnePlus Z, multiple reports suggest the phone will have a 6.5-inch screen and MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 processor. The OnePlus Z is rumoured to be the successor of the OnePlus X.