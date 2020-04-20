OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 India prices should worry Samsung, here’s why

The OnePlus 8 India starting price is Rs 41,999.

OnePlus pulled a literal stunner last night by announcing India prices of its newly minted OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. While launching your most high profile products in your most popular market during the worst possible time is in itself a very brave move, OnePlus has also gone a step ahead and launched these products here at ‘ridiculously’ aggressive prices. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 India prices are in fact so low, it makes their US and European pricing look way more expensive. Wow!

It’s not everyday you see a global smartphone brand launch a high-end product in India, that’s probably cheaper than anywhere else in the world — even if India is its most important market. Case in point, the OnePlus 8 India starting price is Rs 41,999. That’s roughly $550. In the US, the OnePlus 8 starts at $699. There’s a small catch here, since the OnePlus 8 base model in India comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage — in the US, 8GB/128GB is default base model. That’s the only catch though. The 8GB/128GB OnePlus 8 costs Rs 44,999 or roughly $590 in India — that’s almost $100 less than the US counterpart.

The big surprise comes by way of OnePlus 8 Pro India price though. The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999 or roughly $720 in India. The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 in the US.

Interestingly, India prices of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are also more aggressive than their China pricing. The OnePlus 8 starts at RMB 3,999 (roughly $565) while the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at RMB 5,399 (roughly $765).

It’s stunning because these are unprecedented times. The global coronavirus crisis has brought manufacturing to a grinding halt. The Indian Rupee’s value isn’t particularly encouraging either. There’s also the Government of India’s recent GST hike on smartphones and components to be taken into account here. All of this, and yet the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro cost —

OnePlus 8 6GB/128GB (Glacial Green): Rs 41,999

OnePlus 8 8GB/128GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green): Rs 44,999

OnePlus 8 12GB/256GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow): Rs 49,999

OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB/128GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green): Rs 54,999

OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB/256GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue): Rs 59,999

OnePlus says the OnePlus 8 series will be available in India in May.

As I said, that’s stunning. Also, this is something that should make Samsung nervous. For years, Samsung has relied on its Galaxy S lineup of high-end flagship phones to give buyers, well, a reliable high-end flagship phone. The Galaxy S has always been the default high-end flagship Android phone to buy. OnePlus phones, even though they tried offering similar experiences at more affordable prices, always had something missing. Something that would push buyers looking for that ‘complete’ package into picking up a Samsung Galaxy S, over a OnePlus.

The OnePlus 8 Pro changes that. It’s not a flagship killer, like OnePlus’ past phones, It is The Flagship OnePlus phone. It has a premium all glass and metal design. It has a 120Hz high refresh rate AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 processor that brings, among other things, support for 5G connectivity. It runs clean Android software. It has powerful cameras. It has stereo speakers. It has a big battery with fast wired and also wireless charging. It is IP68-certified as well. You can read more about OnePlus 8 Pro specs and features here.

The TLDR version is that OnePlus isn’t holding anything back when it comes to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Pro can stand toe to toe with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ in every department. And the fact that it costs less, gives OnePlus the edge over Samsung. OnePlus has managed to one-up Samsung in terms of both specs and pricing. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ costs Rs 77,900 in India (the vanilla Galaxy S10 costs Rs 70,500). OnePlus has managed to one-up Samsung in terms of options too. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available with only 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. While Samsung may still hold the upper hand when it comes to brand value and brand recall, OnePlus is quickly climbing the charts keeping the competition alive which is always a good thing for buyers. Watch this space for our full review of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in the days to come.