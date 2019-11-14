Motorola Razr makes a comeback with foldable display to take on Samsung Galaxy Fold

Motorola’s first foldable phone brings a sweet load of nostalgia

Motorola’s iconic flip phone Razr is back in a new avatar. Motorola Razr was officially launched on Wednesday as the brand’s first foldable smartphone. The smartphone packs a vertical OLED Flex display that is hinged in the centre without a crease, making it one of the best-looking bendable devices that have launched so far. Its form factor is also the same as yesteryear’s flip phones, doing away with the unwieldiness of foldable phones that, more or less, look like mini tablets. In fact, Razr’s design could make it more of a consumable foldable device rather than being a premium novelty.

The Motorola Razr will start shipping in January at a price of $1,499 (roughly Rs 1.07 lakh) in the US while the pre-orders will go live in December. For now, it has not been confirmed whether Motorola Razr will hit the Indian shores – although, Motorola India changed its Twitter cover with a Razr image, besides setting up a registration page to show interest on its website. This could possibly hint at an imminent India launch, considering Samsung already made inroads with the Galaxy Fold earlier this year. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold costs Rs 1.65 lakh in India.

While it is a foldable phone, Motorola Razr does not pack the top-tier configuration, when compared to Samsung Galaxy Fold or Huawei Mate X. Razr is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with expandability. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with a near-stock experience, but it has been optimised to support the transition that takes between the main display and a smaller cover display. Much like the original Razr, the refreshed Razr has a 2.7-inch Quick View display that is primarily for notifications and alerts, apart from allowing a few functions.

On the photography front, the Motorola Razr comes with a 16-megapixel camera on the cover. Motorola says this is a front-facing camera that can take selfies when the phone is flipped and regular photos when it is in its full form. This camera also supports Night Vision, on top of other camera features that Motorola offers on its phones. There is also a 5-megapixel internal camera on the device that will serve the purpose of clicking selfies in the device’s full form. Motorola is also going for an eSIM on the Razr, which could be seen as the beginning of an era without physical SIM cards at all.

Motorola has integrated a physical fingerprint sensor the bottom chin, where the USB Type-C port is also located. Motorola Razr is fuelled by a 2510mAh battery, which sounds quite unimpressive on paper when compared with the batteries on other foldable phones. There is 15W fast charging available on the device as well.