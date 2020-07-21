HP Omen 15, HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptops launched in India; check specifications, price

The HP Omen 15 comes with a revised frame and a new Omen logo.

One of the prominent brands in the laptop segment in India, HP has launched two new laptop models. The two new laptops have been named Omen 15 and HP Pavilion Gaming 16 gaming. The Omen 15 and Gaming 16 laptops are now being unveiled in India following the global launch last month. The HP Omen 15 comes with a revised frame and a new Omen logo while the Pavilion Gaming 16 is HP’s first 16-inch gaming laptop. HP has introduced two processor variants in both the laptop models.

HP Omen 15 laptop specifications

The HP Omen 15 comes with a new 180-degree flat hinge configuration with a 15.6-inch display. HP has given two options in the display segment as well. People looking for HP Omen 15 laptops may choose between an AMOLED display with 4K UHD (3,840×2,160 pixels) or a full-HD display (1,920×1,080 pixels) with 300Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync. The Omen 15 laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7 H-series CPU of up to 10th generation, or the AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processor. This can be fitted with DDR4 RAM up to 32 GB, and Max-Q Custom GPU up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

HP Omen 15 laptop price

The price of the HP Omen 15 (2020) starts at Rs. 79,999 for the Intel model and at Rs. 75,999 for the AMD model. The Intel laptop version described on the Indian website of HP is available in two color choices, namely Mica Silver and Shadow Black.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop specifications

HP has managed to fit this screen in a 15-inch laptop chassis, with a 16-inch display and micro-edge bezels. It is powered by Intel Core i7 processor of up to the 10th generation and by Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU. It comes with an IPS full-HD display, and supports Wi-Fi 6. HP Pavilion Gaming 16 uses a screen hinge design different from the HP Omen 15, and has slim bezels on either side of the display.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop price

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 starts at Rs. 70,999 for the Intel model and Rs. 59,999 for the AMD model. This 16 inch gaming laptop is also said to be available from July but has not yet been identified on the website of HP India.