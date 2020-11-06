How to ensure your child’s digital safety, here are a few tips straight from Microsoft

The first tip by Microsoft to parents is to build a schedule for children that will enable healthy digital habits.

Microsoft has come up with few tips in order to ensure digital safety of children. As many kids are still at home, engaged with many digital gadgets, Microsoft believes it is important to manage their digital exposure as well as safety. Therefore, the company has provided a few tips that can help parents as children learn and play from home. The latest announced Family Safety app will be able to help parents with it.

The first tip by Microsoft to parents is to build a schedule for children that will enable healthy digital habits. The company has asked parents to use the time limit feature for kids in case they are finding it difficult to negotiate the screen time. The feature will control time on children’s devices. Parents can set how much time their kids will spend each day on the device.

Apart from this, parents are expected to set some boundaries that are healthy. With the help of the Family Safety app, parents will be able to monitor if any content is inappropriate or suspicious. They can also block the harmful website that children are susceptible to visit unknowingly. According to the company claims, this feature has been designed specifically to protect children from cyber bullying. This can work with Microsoft Edge browser on Windows, Android and Xbox. Further, some apps can also be blocked or unblocked.

Microsoft said, lastly parents should keep a note of activity reports. This will allow parents to check on what their kid is spending the most time and on which device. Accordingly, usage changes can be made as per the requirement. On the app, weekly reports can be checked across all apps, games as well as devices. Usage time can also be increased depending on the activities.