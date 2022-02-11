Facebook now lets you send 30-minute long voice messages in Messenger: All you need to know

Meta has also added new voice message recording control to Messenger.

Meta-owned Facebook is rolling out some new features for its Messenger users. The features will include vanish mode, split payment option, and new voice message recording controls. In the blog post, Facebook announced that it has increased the duration of voice to 30 minutes which was till now only one minute.

Additionally, Meta has also added new voice message recording controls to Messenger. Meaning, users can now preview or pause a voice recording or message before sharing it with the other users. The feature also enables users to delete the recording or continue recording the audio.

The screenshots of the blog post demonstrates that the controls of voice message recording will appear as a soundbar illustration. This new Pause and resume recording controls will be placed on the left and right sides of the soundbar , respectively. In the same way, the delete and send option will be below the soundbar illustration.

Another much-anticipated feature is Vanish Mode. In this, the messages will be automatically erased after being seen by the receiver. Users can send GIFs, memes, stickers as well as reactions in Vanish Mode.

Meta has also announced a new Split Payments option to the Messenger app. This feature will be available for both iOS and Android phones and will initially be released only in the United States. Users can avail this feature to split the bill evenly among group members.