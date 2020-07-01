Expanding footprint: Oracle opens second cloud region in Hyderabad

“Enterprises across JAPAC (Japan & Asia Pacific region) are turning to Oracle Cloud to rapidly improve performance and accelerate innovation,” said Garrett Ilg, executive vice-president, JAPAC, Oracle.

In an effort to support the growing customer demand for enterprise cloud services in India, Oracle has opened its second cloud region in Hyderabad. The opening is part of Oracle’s global plans to operate 36 second-generation cloud regions by the end of 2020. Now, Indian customers and partners will have access to all Oracle Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Autonomous Linux, as well as Oracle Cloud Applications, to drive business growth.

The opening follows the launch of its Mumbai cloud region in 2019. Equipped with strengthened capabilities for

business continuity and disaster recovery, Oracle will provide enterprise customers in India better performance, pricing, and security based on its second-generation cloud.

“Enterprises across JAPAC (Japan & Asia Pacific region) are turning to Oracle Cloud to rapidly improve performance and accelerate innovation,” said Garrett Ilg, executive vice-president, JAPAC, Oracle. “With Oracle opening dual cloud regions in Australia, Japan, Korea and now India, we are further renewing our commitment to support growth in the new decade.”

Oracle’s unique dual region strategy enables customers to deploy resilient applications in multiple independent cloud regions for disaster recovery—without having sensitive data leave the country, thereby complying with regulatory requirements around data sovereignty as well as operational issues associated with operating in multiple countries.

“A large number of Indian organisations are looking to change growth orbits with greater focus on cloud-led innovation. With two Oracle Cloud regions live in India, we’re fully geared to support our 15,000-plus customers in their innovation journey, with adequate support by nearly 1000 specialised Oracle partners,” said Shailender Kumar, regional managing director, Oracle India.