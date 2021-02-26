BSNL Rs 47 prepaid plan launched with 14GB data, other benefits; details

In the past few months, the state-run telecom company has been seen taking radical decisions in order to capture its market share.

State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has come up with a new prepaid recharge coupon. The Rs 47 worth new coupon has been launched by the company on a promotional basis and is available for the customers till March 31, 2020. However, as per the new offer announced by the company, the recharge coupon can only be availed by customers who have bought a new BSNL Sim card or have switched to BSNL from other telecom operators. The recharge coupon can be availed as the first recharge coupon on the new BSNL number.

In other words, the new recharge coupon has been launched by the company to increase its new subscribers. The new recharge coupon can also be availed only one time by the new customers and from the second recharge onwards also, the customers will have to recharge their number with several other ordinary plans of the company.

The new plan is, at present, only available in the Chennai zone of the company and is expected to be rolled out nationwide for the new customers of the company. Though the new plan comes with the condition of buying a new SIM card, the benefits offered under the pack are also substantial enough to make users think twice about the plan. The Rs 47 recharge coupon provides a total of 14 GB of high speed Internet data which users can use according to their will within the long validity of 28 days. Matching up to the recharge plans offered by other rival private companies, the plan also gives the new customers a free calling facility on any network for a period of 28 days. An additional pack of 100 sms/day has also been appended with the recharge pack.

In the past few months, the state-run telecom company has been seen taking radical decisions in order to capture its market share. The debt ridden government owned company has in the past few months tied with many Over The Top (OTT) content providers along with liberalising the price of its voucher plans according to the market standards.