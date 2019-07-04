Blaupunkt BT-52 Bluetooth Speaker: Enjoy crisp and high-quality wireless sound

Blaupunkt BT-52 Bluetooth Speaker.

Blaupunkt, an iconic German brand that has developed cutting-edge audio technology since 1924, has a formidable reputation in the car audio system segment. The company has now set its sights on the fast-growing personal audio segment. In the past, we have reviewed some of their wired and Bluetooth earphones and headphones. Blaupunkt BT-52 Bluetooth speaker is a recent introduction for those who want to enjoy good, wire-free music from mobile phones, laptops and tablets. It retails for an affordable Rs 1,899, we take a look at some its key features.

The BT-52 speaker’s woven mesh grille and a rubberised user-friendly button give it a sleek and contemporary style. At just 426g, its lightweight design and small size make it ideal to be carried around anywhere you go. This scratch-proof and dust-proof speaker is ideal for a beach outing or road trips. You can even place it in your living room or any outdoor space for an efficient performance. Its 10 W power gives the right bass and clarity to your music.

Switched on and connected to a mobile phone, the speaker emits lively music that is crisp and crystal clear with no distortion even at high volume. You can tune in to your favourite radio stations and listen by simply connecting an AUX or USB wire to this speaker. You can play music through Bluetooth, Micro SD, Auxillary cable or FM. This speaker also supports your Micro SD card of up to 32 GB. Additionally, you can make conference calls in your car, office, bathroom or kitchen using this speaker, thanks to its built-in microphone. Technical-speak, the BT-52 speaker has dual passive radiator; these enhance the volume and quality of the sound. So, you get better clarity and clearer 10W output right through the volume spectrum. The speaker’s 1500mAh powers you through 6-7 hours of music.