Apple launches new iPad Pro, Magic backlit keyboard with trackpad: Specs, India price and everything to know

Apple has silently updated the iPad Pro. Not a lot has really changed especially when it comes to design and styling. You’ll still get it in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes – with a 120hz refresh rate and Apple’s hallmark True Tone. Surely, the new iPad Pro has faster hardware and more cameras including a new ‘breakthrough’ LiDAR sensor, even as Apple ramps up on its augmented reality (AR) efforts. But it’s still an iPad Pro, which means Apple has made it to replace ‘most Windows PC laptops,’ just like the last iPad Pro. And if history is anything to go by, the new iPad Pro should serve its purpose well too.

Apple’s new pro tablet is powered by an eight-core A12Z Bionic processor with seemingly improved thernals. On the back, it has three cameras. There’s a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera and a LiDAR sensor that would come useful while dealing with AR apps.

Interestingly, the new iPad Pro isn’t really what makes today’s announcement interesting. It’s something else. Apple is finally embracing mouse support in a big way on the iPad and in order to make all of this make more sense, the company is also launching a new ‘Magic’ keyboard for iPad Pro with a built-in trackpad. An official keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad for the iPad Pro means Apple is finally ready to bring mouse support (for iPad) out of beta. And that’s precisely what is happening.

Apple will release iPadOS 13.4 on March 24 and it will bring, among other things, native trackpad support to the iPad. Only the new ‘pro’ iPads will be able to make use of Apple’s new Magic keyboard though. The Magic keyboard looks more like a traditional keyboard with the built-in trackpad also supporting gestures. The new keyboard accessory, in addition to having a trackpad, also has backlit keys and what Apple is calling a ‘floating’ design. In simpler terms, the new keyboard accessory will allow iPad Pro users to prop the tablet to up to 130-degree angle for more convenience. The keyboard will attach magnetically to the iPad Pro and charge via the same USB Type-C port.

Apple has launched the 11-inch iPad Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 71,900. The 12.9-inch model meanwhile starts at Rs 89,900. This is for the Wi-Fi only version. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will also be available with cellular (LTE) for Rs 85,900 and Rs 1,03,900. The prices are applicable for 120GB storage models. The iPad Pro will also come with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage. Apple says the new iPad Pro will be available ‘soon.’

The Magic keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and will go on sale in May.