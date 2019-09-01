Apple iPhone 11: Features, price leaked ahead of September launch

Apple is set to unveil the much-anticipated smartphone series – iPhone 11 (Representative image: Reuters)

As September arrives, Apple on Friday officially announced the date – September 10 – for what is expected to be the official iPhone launch at its Apple Park headquarters. The company is expected to unveil the much-anticipated Apple smartphone series, named as iPhone 11 and it is being expected that the company will keep up its tradition of unveiling three models in the fall of 2019 and sticking to the naming convention as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R.

With the official launch less than 10 days away, Chinese website MyDrivers has leaked the pricing and key specifications and features of Apple’s signature iPhone 11 smartphones. The Chinese website also published what is believed to be the images of iPhone 11 series smartphones.

Apple’s latest iPhone 11 series is said to be coming up with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard compatibility and it is being speculated that the two high-end OLED panels may also bring along Apple Pencil support.

Key specifications of iPhone: What to expect

According to MyDrivers, iPhone 11 Pro Max will have a larger 6.5-inch OLED with the A13 Chip processor but better storage and the triple 12MP rear cameras. The price of iPhone 11 Pro Max will reportedly start from $1,099 (about Rs 78,800).

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, on the other hand, will be equipped with the smaller 5.8-inch OLED. However, the phone will have the same A13 processor, 12-megapixel selfie camera and three 12-megapixel sensors on the back. It will have a 3,190mAh battery and the price of iPhone 11 Pro is reportedly set at $999 (Rs 71,000 approximately).

iPhone 11, as per MyDrivers, will have a medium 6.1-inch LCD display without 3D Touch and will be powered by the same A13 chip processor. For photography which the Apple phones are known for, iPhone 11 will have a 12-megapixel selfie camera and dual 12-megapixel cameras at the rear, unlike the other two phones. Moreover, other key tech specs of the iPhone 11 are, up to 512GB storage, 3,110mAh battery, reverse wireless charging support. The price of Apple iPhone 11 will be set at cost $749 (approximately Rs 53,700).

The latest report confirms the earlier rumours that Apple phones will have dramatic design changes and have at least three camera sensors in a peculiar square camera module. This is also in line with what leaker OnLeaks posted recently and what Mobile leaker Ben Geskin posted on Twitter on Friday.

This is the new iPhones, if case makers are right about Apple logo placement. If you think that this looks wrong, trust me, this is just a matter of habit. pic.twitter.com/5ekqZWfsox — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) August 29, 2019

However, the design shared by YouTuber MKBHD in July 2019 unveiled the dummies which showed that the new phones will have a similar design to the previous models – iPhone XS and XS Max.

However, nothing is concrete until the iPhones are finally revealed on September 10.